KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to “approve the reconsideration” of the rezone of a proposed development in Topock/Golden Shores, bringing it back for a public hearing at the supervisors’ June 5 meeting in Kingman.

The action drew a smattering of applause from a group of Topock/Golden Shores residents in attendance at Monday’s regular meeting in Kingman, there specifically to continue their opposition to a planned RV park, storage facility and outdoor concert venue on the edge of the community north of Interstate 40 between Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.