County Risk and Emergency Management officials will seek a budget revision next week to account for a $270,000 windfall in federal coronavirus relief funding.
That funding has served an Emergency Food and Shelter Program that was established in 1988, under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The $270,011 in coronavirus relief funding last year is an increase from a budget for the program that may rarely exceed $120,000 per year. Revenues from that program in the FY2022 budget were recorded at $1,816, but as a result will be altered to $7,147 for the program, if the budget revision is approved on Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program provides funding to counties for area nonprofit agencies to offer services to low-income, unemployed or homeless populations. Those services include food, rental or mortgage assistance and utility bill assistance.
According to Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, 12-25 nonprofit organizations are known to apply for that funding from the county each year. Organizations who ultimately receive the funding include the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, the Jewish Foundations of North America, the National Council for Churches of Christ, the Salvation Army and the United Way.
The increased funding for the program under the American Rescue Plan Act benefitted 13 nonprofit agencies that applied for the funding this year.
“Those agencies will receive additional funding from the ARPA grant ranging from $14,024 to $18,735 per agency, which is quite significant,” Steward said Wednesday.
According to Steward, this year’s applicants for the emergency food and shelter program is lower than in recent years - but that may not be an indicator that need within the Mohave County community has diminished.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the proposed budget revision at its April 18 meeting in Kingman.
