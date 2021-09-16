The Mohave County Conservatives Political Action Committee says it has started an initiative petition to place term limits for most Mohave County elected officials. The petition effort needs 10,739 valid signatures submitted no later than July 8 for the initiative to be placed on the November 2022 General Election ballot.
“This idea is way overdue,” stated Chairman Steven Robinson. “When officials are in office five, six or even seven terms, we don’t have new ideas, or a fresh perspective on County issues. Further, elections aren’t real term limits because incumbents have an overwhelming advantage. Elected officers stay in office so long, they think they ‘own’ the seat.”
The group says the initiative will not apply to city officers, nor to superior court judges or clerk of the court. Nor will it apply to school boards, fire boards, or other special district boards.
The group says signatures will be gathered from eligible Mohave County voters throughout the county, over the next 10 months.
The first major event for signature gathering is the 75th Annual Mohave County Fair. For more information, email mohavecounty.conservativespac@gmail.com or call 928-529-8158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.