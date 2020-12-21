KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health has requested and received a $1.5 million dollar covid-19 grant for case investigation and mitigation response.
MCDPH will ask the county board of supervisors to accept those funds at their meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, at the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St.
MCDPH applied for the covid-19 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services (Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act Response Activities via Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in June. The county applied after MCDPH had to hire “temporary resources to serve the critical and urgent needs of county residents,” reads the memo attached to the item.
The grant funds would be effective for the period of Sept. 1, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2022.
According to the memo, “as cases of COVID-19 increased in Mohave County over the summer, the board of supervisors approved utilizing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to hire the temporary staff needed until the grant funds became available.
Acceptance of this grant would reimburse Mohave County for incurred and future expenses for required services that have been and will continue to be provided to county residents with or without these grant funds.
The county Elections Department will seek to approve the annual support and maintenance contract for in excess of $50,000 with Elections Systems & Software, LLC of Nebraska.
Money for these services was originally approved as part of the county budget. At this time staff requests approval for total expenditures of over $61,000.
The supervisors will accept $2,000 in donations from local businesses.
Thanks to those funds Mohave County Parks was able to purchase Christmas lights, decorations and amenities for the 2020 Hualapai Winter Wonderland.
The donations were from Hualapai Valley Farms LLC, Trotters RV, Zeus Electric, Patriot Environmental, Kingman Furniture, the Clements Family, Arizona Vacuums, Elite Home Group, Vanity Boutique, Poppy Reality, WW Mohave Environmental and Go Lake Havasu.
The board will receive the assessment roll of Mohave County for the tax year 2021 from the Mohave County Assessor’s Office that has completed the assessment of all parcels of real estate in the county.
Detailed information, ownership, full cash values and supporting data are contained in the files of the assessor’s office.
Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 will be making a motion to reappoint two current members of the Planning and Zoning Commission representing District 5. One of those persons is LaJuana Gillette, whose allegedly racial posts on Facebook sparked a controversy that led to a complaint being filed with the attorney general that is pending. The new term with the commission would be for five years.
Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox will provide an update on all outstanding delinquent personal property and the process to be embraced by the Sheriff’s Office.
The average cost to seize personal property is approximately $200, Cox wrote in a letter attached to the item.
That led to a decision to use a $1,000 minimum delinquency threshold when referring accounts for legal action.
As of Dec. 10 there were 452 delinquent personal property accounts, Cox wrote.
The Treasurer’s Office will also ask the board for removal and abatement for 13 parcels of personal property. The total amount to be abated is over $2,000.
Finally, the supervisors will receive an update from County Public Health Director Denise Burley regarding recent issues, action, events and county responses regarding COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.