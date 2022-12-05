Campaign sign

A political campaign sign representing Martin Standsberry for Lake Havasu City Constable is shown in 2018.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could take a closer look at activities among the county’s elected constables next year, following years of debate as to how necessary the position of Constable may actually be in the 21st Century.

Supervisors are scheduled to vote Monday on whether to require constables to use modern, standardized daily activity logs to record their activities starting next year. Those logs would now be required to be accurate, complete, typed and filed by email with the clerk of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors by the 10th of each month. Mileage reimbursement forms would also be typed starting on Jan. 1, with back-up documentation included.

