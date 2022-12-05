The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could take a closer look at activities among the county’s elected constables next year, following years of debate as to how necessary the position of Constable may actually be in the 21st Century.
Supervisors are scheduled to vote Monday on whether to require constables to use modern, standardized daily activity logs to record their activities starting next year. Those logs would now be required to be accurate, complete, typed and filed by email with the clerk of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors by the 10th of each month. Mileage reimbursement forms would also be typed starting on Jan. 1, with back-up documentation included.
There are five elected constables to serve legal documents on behalf of Mohave County justices of the peace, covering areas including Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Bullhead City, Cerbat and North Canyon. With each operating potentially hundreds of miles from fellow constables, those officials have until now had their own ways of filing documentation related to their offices. Mohave County Manager Sam Elters proposed in a Nov. 1 memorandum that a new standardized system of record-keeping be adopted by constables next year.
The issue follows years of debate as to the functions of county constables, or the necessity for such a role in modern government. The position of Constable is mandated under Arizona law, and has existed since before Arizona was granted statehood. Today, many of the constables’ functions are shared by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, but the constables’ positions can’t be eliminated or wholly adopted by the sheriff’s office under state statute. But according to statements this year by former Mohave County Constable Mike Cobb, of Kingman, the county’s constables maintain a valuable public service by allowing sheriff’s deputies to focus on law enforcement, as constables continue to serve functions of the court.
This year, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to cap constables’ pay at $50,000, after discussions as to whether the county may reduce the number of its constables. As of June, the county budgeted about $500,000 per year to fund constable operations throughout Mohave County.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, who is herself a former constable, advised additional oversight for constables in June.
“I’m looking at it as a need for the county to have accountability for its constables,” Bishop said. “To eliminate challenges and eliminate the county’s liability, we should be providing them with vehicles to support their operations. Those vehicles should have GPS units so that if the need ever arose - and I hope it never would - we could verify what a constable is doing during his duties. We could look at their activity logs, compare those with GPS units and validate the information we’ve been given.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve standardized record-keeping measures for Mohave County constables, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
