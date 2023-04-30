The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to grant a $2.25 million contract to a Lake Havasu City business, for a road construction project in Yucca.
According to county records, the proposed two-lane, 20,000-foot aggregate surface roadway would be built on Alamo Road in the area of Yucca, which lies 35 miles north of Havasu. It is the second phase of ongoing improvements to the county-owned thoroughfare.
Mohave County officials have recommended that the contract be awarded to Havasu-based Pat Bern Construction, which was one of only two companies to bid for the project. Those bids were reviewed by the county’s public works department, who issued their recommendation earlier this month.
The other potential contractor, identified as Phoenix-based Combs Construction Company, bid $3.37 million for the contract.
According to county records, completion of the project would require about $1.3 million under the Highway User Revenue Fund.
The board is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the pending contract with Pat Bern Construction, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
