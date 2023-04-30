The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to grant a $2.25 million contract to a Lake Havasu City business, for a road construction project in Yucca.

According to county records, the proposed two-lane, 20,000-foot aggregate surface roadway would be built on Alamo Road in the area of Yucca, which lies 35 miles north of Havasu. It is the second phase of ongoing improvements to the county-owned thoroughfare.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.