The Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week could approve the hire of a new elections specialist, under a request by Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert.
The new elections specialist would replace former elections assistant Nancy Krahulec, who retired from the position last month after 29 years with the county elections department.
The new hire would be tasked with supervising temporary elections employees, preparing employee payroll, recruiting new employees and coordinating election night reporting efforts. The new supervisor would also be required to aid in preparing the department’s budget, testing ballot machines and aiding in the refinement of election processes.
The job will require frequent contact with local candidates, elected officials, election personnel from other counties and other governing boards to obtain information.
As staff changes at the elections department, however, the scope of its work could remain the same. The county’s governing board is also scheduled to possibly approve existing precinct maps for future county elections. Mohave County has comprised 24 voting precincts since 2015, when the county’s previous 73 voting precincts were consolidated.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could approve the position of elections specialist, and the county’s existing precinct maps, at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
