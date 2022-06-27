The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Mohave County’s newest director of public health on Monday, as acting Health Director Denise Burley prepares to step down later this year.
Burley announced her resignation in early May, after four years of service to the county and county officials say Burley was instrumental in guiding public health and safety efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Her seat is expected to be filled by Las Vegas physician Chad Kingsley.
Kingsley has served as a regional trauma coordinator for the Southern Nevada Health District since 2018, and served as director of disease containment for the district’s coronavirus task force since 2020. Kingsley’s medical experience spans almost 20 years, during which he served as the medical director of a rural health clinic in Sonora, Mexico and as a medical volunteer and health educator in Las Vegas.
Eleven medical professionals applied for the position, and county officials narrowed the list to four prospective offers on June 1. Among those applicants were Oregon physician Anthony Arton, who serves as the Coos Bay Director of Public Health; Mohave Community College Health Assistant and Director Melissa Palmer; and California resident George Verastegui, who serves as senior program manager of the Mendocino County Department of Public Health’s Women, Infant and Children Program.
A panel of county officials including Burley, Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham, Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Ryan Esplin and Financial Services Director Coral Loyd selected Kingsley from the four final applicants, and offered him the position in a June 8 letter.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to approve Kingsley’s appointment as Mohave County’s next public health director next week.
If Kinglsey is approved, he is expected to earn an annual salary of $114,000, and moving expenses will be paid up to one month of his annual salary.
An attempt to contact Kingsley through the Southern Nevada Health District for this story was unsuccessful as of Monday afternoon.
