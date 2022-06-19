It’s not uncommon in rural areas of Mohave County for good Samaritans to offer hay and water to free-roaming livestock. And while the animals may appreciate their charity, local ranchers do not.
Mohave County District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop has received complaints from ranchers in her district about this issue, and the answer may be an ordinance at next week’s meeting of the county’s governing board to prohibit the unlawful feeding or watering of open range livestock.
The issue lies in the animals’ health, according to the proposed ordinance. The stomachs of livestock kept on an open range are acclimated to food those animals find on the open range. When kindly county residents offer those animals hay, alfalfa or other foods, the animals may become sick. Also according to Bishop, the ordinance would protect neighboring landowners’ property from livestock flocking to locations where food and water has been offered.
“If free range livestock wander away from water on their range, they’re smart enough to know how far they can go before they have to return to their water source,” Bishop said. “But if they’re given water elsewhere, they might not be smart enough to go back home.”
The proposed ordinance, listed as Article IV, Section 4A, says that other than the livestock’s owner or agent, no person may intentionally, knowingly or recklessly provide food or water to livestock on an open range.
According to Bishop, the ordinance will not apply to Mohave County’s wild burros or feral hogs, which are not classified as “livestock” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The ordinance is scheduled for discussion and possible action at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in Kingman.
