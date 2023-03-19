The Mohave County Risk & Emergency Management Department is in line to receive enough federal grant funding to reimburse about half of the department’s expenses through the 2023 fiscal year.

Mohave County’s governing board could vote to accept that grant funding on Monday, which would provide almost $143,000 in funding under the federal Emergency Management Preparedness Grant and the American Rescue Plan Act.

