The Mohave County Risk & Emergency Management Department is in line to receive enough federal grant funding to reimburse about half of the department’s expenses through the 2023 fiscal year.
Mohave County’s governing board could vote to accept that grant funding on Monday, which would provide almost $143,000 in funding under the federal Emergency Management Preparedness Grant and the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Federal Emergency Management Performance Grant is authorized by Congress, and is distributed to state emergency agencies each year. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs conveys a portion of that funding to counties in order to reimburse emergency management operating expenditures including flood mitigation, wildfire suppression and other disaster relief measures.
Reimbursement funding under the grants is expected to cover monies spent by Mohave County from July 1, 2022 to June 30 of this year.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on whether to accept that grant funding, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
