Mohave County is set to receive law enforcement funding this year to combat drug trafficking along the I-40 corridor.
The $87,800 “High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area” grant agreement with the City of Tucson will aid the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team in maintaining manpower used to curb the actions of drug traffickers throughout the region. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been a recipient of the grant since 1999.
“MAGNET patrols and conducts drug investigations throughout Mohave County to combat the drug problem,” said Mohave County Chief Deputy Dean McKie. “This includes at times drug investigations and interdiction on all highways within the county. It just so happens that I-40 is a major corridor as is I-15 in Northern Mohave County.”
The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team is a partnership of multiple law enforcement agencies tasked with policing drug activity, sales and trafficking throughout the Mohave County Region. Although Mohave County officials may not see the area as a “high intensity drug trafficking area,” the distinction in the grant’s wording comes from a description used by the U.S. Congress in coordinating law enforcement activities and resources in combating drug trafficking and activity.
“I-40 is a major east-west corridor through the U.S., therefore unfortunately used for drug trafficking,” McKie said.
Earlier this year, MAGNET agents were instrumental in intercepting an alleged $12.7 million shipment of methamphetamine and cocaine through Mohave County by two Canadian citizens. The suspects in that case are now awaiting trial on felony drug trafficking charges.
According to McKie, the grant will be used to partially fund a detective’s position in the narcotics enforcement task force.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the grant at its June 1 meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.