The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to adopt a contract with Phoenix-based Clark Hill law offices, to argue on the county’s behalf in water-related issues. That contract, however, could cost taxpayers as much as $950 per hour in attorney’s fees alone.
Mohave County officials have since 2017 worked with Phoenix law firm Ryley Carlock & Applewhite to litigate legal matters in reference to water issues in Mohave County. Ryley Carlock & Applewhite was tasked specifically to argue Mohave County’s case in the proposed transfer of Colorado River water rights from Cibola-based GSC Farms to the city of Queen Creek. But in February, the law firm affiliated with Phoenix-based Clark Hill, prompting the need for a renewed agreement.
The new agreement would reconfirm Mohave County’s prior agreement with Ryley Carlock & Applewhite, which would approve attorney fees ranging from $235 to $950 per hour. Additional paralegal fees could range from $140 to $235 per hour, according to county records. Those rates may be adjusted periodically to reflect the experience and expertise of attorneys assigned to Mohave County.
According to an email from Clark Hill representatives to county officials on June 9, the firm’s fees are based on hours spent by attorneys and other professionals necessary to represent its clients, with a minimum billing increment of one-tenth of an hour. Clark Hill attorney Sheryl Sweeney and John Lamaster will aid the county, according to that email. Sweeney’s hourly rate is about $525, while Lemaster’s hourly rate is $575.
According to Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould, the cost is worth the price to Mohave County as Western Arizona’s most valuable natural resource is at stake.
“With an attorney, you don’t want to shop for the lowest bid,” Gould said. “We only get one shot (in the case of the GSC Farms water transfer). There’s no ‘re-do’ if we lose. I don’t want water that was set aside for the river communities to be transferred to Central Arizona … eventually we’re going to need that water for growth.”
Sweeney said that the firm will attempt to minimize fees by relying on associates and paralegals to handle matters when it is reasonable to do so.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the issue at its next meeting July 20, in Kingman.
