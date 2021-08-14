It’s been a tumultuous year for the Mohave County Fair Association, with low revenues and the recent departure of the Association’s manager. For 35 years, the fairgrounds have been owned by the county, but operated under contract by the Fair Association. But now the fairgrounds could return to the county’s control.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the fairgrounds’ fate next week, as supervisors consider the option of bringing the facility under the county’s umbrella.
“(The Fair Association) has been struggling for as long as I can remember,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop this week. “They’ve been struggling to meet their financial obligations, and maintaining the property has been a big sticking point for them.”
According to Bishop, Mohave County has budgeted about $25,000 per year for the Fair Association to maintain the Kingman property. And according to the Association, the fairgrounds have been used to accommodate not only the fair, but also motorsports, rodeo, music, stage show and other outdoor events for organizations throughout the county.
“There have been a lot of complaints about the appearance of the property,” Bishop said. “Those buildings are aging. We would operate the property along the lines of what we’ve done with the Friends of the Mohave County Library, or the friends of the animal shelter. We would use groups of volunteers to help, but the facility itself would be administered under the guidance of the Board.”
Bishop says that bringing the fairgrounds in-house would ease the county’s efforts in obtaining grants to maintain the facility. With oversight from the Mohave County Parks and Public Works Departments, Bishop also says operation and maintenance of the park may be better coordinated in the future.
“I don’t think the financial impact for the county would be much different if the county administered the fairgrounds as it was when the Fair Association controlled the property. It would be run the same, just with different management.”
The fairgrounds lie in Mohave County’s 1st supervisory district, overseen by County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. According to Lingenfelter, the Fair Association may no longer be able to administer the facility on its own.
Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods was ousted by the Mohave County Fair Association’s Board of Directors in May, with no explanation given for Woods’ dismissal. Although the organization announced that it would seek a replacement earlier this year. But in May, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors ordered county officials to draft a plan to bring the fairgrounds’ administration under the county’s control.
“Nobody knows what happened,” Lingenfelter said. “I think the Fair Association took out a loan to continue operating the fairgrounds. If we bring it under the county’s control, a benefit would be that our parks director is confident that we can transform the fairgrounds into something we can all be more proud of.”
According to Lingenfelter, bringing the fairgrounds under the county’s control would be a first step in making the facility more sustainable in the long term.
But in the long term, Lingenfelter says he would like to see a new fairgrounds facility built within the county.
The new facility, according to Lingenfelter, could ideally be built in a centralized location within the county – such as the new Rancho Santa Fe Interchange, east of the city of Kingman.
“The new facility would need to be accessible regionally, with none of the current problems with noise,” Lingenfelter said. “But now is a good time to go in a different direction. We’re still planning to use partnerships like the 4-H and volunteers to conduct the fair … but as far as the management of the facility, and how we can apply resources, taking control of the facility is what we need to do.”
Mohave County Manager Sam Elters was unable to speak on the possible transfer of administration over the county’s fairgrounds as of Friday.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the proposal, and possibly take action at its next meeting on Monday, in Kingman.
