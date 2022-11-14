Mohave County administration building

The Mohave County Administration Building

 Special to Today’s News-Herald

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote next week on whether to use $246,768 in Community Development Block Grant funding to serve seven households throughout the county.

That federal funding, awarded this year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be used to afford housing repairs for elderly and disabled homeowners, who earn less than 80% of Mohave County’s median income. Through that funding, as much as $30,000 will be provided for each household’s repairs and renovation.

