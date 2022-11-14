The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote next week on whether to use $246,768 in Community Development Block Grant funding to serve seven households throughout the county.
That federal funding, awarded this year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be used to afford housing repairs for elderly and disabled homeowners, who earn less than 80% of Mohave County’s median income. Through that funding, as much as $30,000 will be provided for each household’s repairs and renovation.
The program is intended to help stabilize low-income households through the reduction of home repair fees and decreased utility costs, while preserving the quality and appearance of housing stock throughout Mohave County.
Earlier this year, Mohave County was expected to receive more than $42,000 in additional grant funding under the Community Development Block Grant program, for a total of $470,373. More than half of that federal funding could be used for the county’s Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program next year.
Mohave County Board Chairman Ron Gould spoke in favor of the program’s funding earlier this year.
“I think the reasoning is that if these people can stay in their own homes, it’s cheaper than if they were put in an assisted living facility,” Gould said. “A lot of the funding is used for accessibility programs, like handrails and wheelchair ramps.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the use of that funding for the program, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
