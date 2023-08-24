Mohave County prosecutors will not seek a felony indictment against a Needles man accused of causing a Lake Havasu City traffic accident that resulted in injuries. According to statements by police, the alleged offender may have been under the influence of drugs at that time.
Charles A. Maggs, 41, was arrested Aug. 17 on felony counts including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and aggravated DUI, in an accident that took place at the intersection of State Route 95 and West Acoma Boulevard.
According to reporting parties in the case, Maggs was seen swerving in the roadway as he traveled southbound on State Route 95 that morning. Witnesses allegedly said that Maggs ran three red lights and nearly hit the road’s center divider, before rear-ending another vehicle at the intersection.
Officers arrived at the scene, where Maggs’ vehicle appeared to have suffered extensive front-end damage. The victim’s vehicle appeared to have been disabled due to extensive rear-end damage.The victim was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
According to police, responding officers observed several pieces of tinfoil and a straw in the passenger seat of Maggs’ vehicle. Police say that Maggs showed visible signs of impairment when speaking with officers.
Maggs allegedly agreed to perform field sobriety testing at the scene. According to police, Maggs was unable to complete those tests to officers’ satisfaction, while reportedly demonstrating an inability to concentrate or follow simple instructions.
According to the report, Maggs agreed to provide a sample of his breath to test for possible alcohol use. That test showed Maggs’ blood-alcohol concentration to be 0% at the time of his arrest. Samples of Maggs’ blood were drawn to test for the presence of drugs. Police say that Maggs had difficulty staying awake throughout testing.
Under questioning, Maggs allegedly later admitted to consuming a counterfeit prescription pill before going to sleep the previous evening.
According to police records, Maggs has been cited six previous times on DUI charges since 2003, in California and Arizona. Those arrests include an alleged aggravated DUI incident which reportedly took place July 3 of this year. In that case, Mohave County prosecutors also declined to pursue felony charges.
Maggs was cited Aug. 18, a day after his most recent DUI arrest, on misdemeanor speeding charges in Havasu.
Attempts to contact the Mohave County Attorney’s Office by telephone for this story were unsuccessful as of Thursday afternoon.
(2) comments
Wow, a six time offender, extensive damage with injuries, in possession of drug paraphernalia and only misdemeanor charges? What a deal! Is his daddy nicknamed the “Big Guy”? Heck, I thought only dudes named Hunter, could skate like this? [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][ohmy][sad][angry] Deaton
Nice job Mohave Count prosecutors another slap on the wrist WTF!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.