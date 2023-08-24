Charles Maggs

Charles A. Maggs.

Mohave County prosecutors will not seek a felony indictment against a Needles man accused of causing a Lake Havasu City traffic accident that resulted in injuries. According to statements by police, the alleged offender may have been under the influence of drugs at that time.

Charles A. Maggs, 41, was arrested Aug. 17 on felony counts including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and aggravated DUI, in an accident that took place at the intersection of State Route 95 and West Acoma Boulevard.

(2) comments

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Wow, a six time offender, extensive damage with injuries, in possession of drug paraphernalia and only misdemeanor charges? What a deal! Is his daddy nicknamed the “Big Guy”? Heck, I thought only dudes named Hunter, could skate like this? [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][ohmy][sad][angry] Deaton

Report Add Reply
BW64
Rob Ryder

Nice job Mohave Count prosecutors another slap on the wrist WTF!

Report Add Reply

