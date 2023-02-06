For almost three years, Mohave County officials have released a running tally of new coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the pandemic. Those reports will now come to an end.

According to reporting by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the pandemic peaked last January in Mohave County with more than 4,250 new reported cases. By mid-March, those numbers plummeted to less than 100 new cases per week. And although that number curved upward by mid-summer, reported cases in Mohave County have remained at less than 250 per week since July 30.

