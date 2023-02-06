For almost three years, Mohave County officials have released a running tally of new coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the pandemic. Those reports will now come to an end.
According to reporting by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the pandemic peaked last January in Mohave County with more than 4,250 new reported cases. By mid-March, those numbers plummeted to less than 100 new cases per week. And although that number curved upward by mid-summer, reported cases in Mohave County have remained at less than 250 per week since July 30.
On Jan 1, 2022, the CDC reported 1,000 new coronavirus cases in Mohave County. On the same day this year, there were 90 new cases reported in Mohave County.
But according to Mohave County Health Director Chad Kingsley, there may be more cases in Mohave County that are simply never reported.
“There are at-home tests that individuals can take,” Kingsley said. “They might have a positive result, but the person doesn’t have severe consequences or symptoms that drive them to the hospital, so they stay home … Symptoms are not as severe within our county residents - they might not even take an at-home test, but they’re able to weather it like the common cold or a flu.”
Kingsley says that tracking the actual number of coronavirus infections in Mohave County may be a difficult, if not impossible task. But healthcare officials will continue to monitor possible exposure to the virus and report that information to the county’s health department.
Members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to discontinue the reporting of coronavirus-specific numbers to the public, however. According to Supervisor Ron Gould, numbers received by county health officials may be too inconsistent to be of any use.
“From now on it’s going to be reported just like the flu and everything else, instead of presenting a report specifically for the coronavirus,” Gould said on Monday. “There’s so many people who are self-testing now that the statistics and reporting that we’re doing don’t present an accurate picture.”
According to Gould, coronavirus cases will still be reported through the Mohave County Health Department’s website. Health officials will report those statistics as they would any other reportable disease.
But even as the threat of the coronavirus may seem to fade, Arizona health records show that Mohave County was one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus since the first case was reported March 24, 2020, in Lake Havasu City.
“I think we did a good job in reporting those numbers,” Gould said. “There were some initial bugs when the pandemic began, but we got some of the kinks worked out.”
Coronavirus cases Mohave County have been reported to Arizona health officials since the pandemic began, and were initially used to determine business and government closures mandated by former governor Doug Ducey. And when those measures were enforced in Mohave County, the county’s governing board often found itself receiving the brunt of public criticism.
“They were challenging times,” said Supervisor Jean Bishop this week. Bishop served as the board’s chair throughout 2020. “If we could go back, we would do things a little differently. But with the coronavirus, and orders from the governor and the health department … we enforced those orders because we thought we had to. But no one else ever had to deal with anything like this before either. We’ve learned from it.”
And although much of the threat may appear to have passed, Bishop still cautions the public about possible exposure to the virus.
“I don’t think people are watching the numbers as closely as they once did,” Bishop said. “But there are still a good number of cases, and people still need to be cautious.”
As of Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported a total 66,804 coronavirus cases in Mohave County since the pandemic began, with 1,651 deaths resulting from infection. About 46.5% of Mohave County’s 200,000 residents are now vaccinated against the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.