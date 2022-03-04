Mohave County voting districts could be redrawn next week, as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss and possibly approve one of four district maps provided by county election officials.
The county’s district lines, as well as its number of supervisors, is determined by population numbers as recorded by each census. In 2010, the county shifted from three districts to five, after Mohave County’s population surpassed 200,000 residents. According to Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert, the county added another 13,000 residents to its population in the 2020 census - not enough to further increase the number of county supervisory districts, but enough to bring a possible shift in representation for residents.
“We hired a consulting firm to come up with feasible population maps,” Tempert said Thursday. “Four possible maps were created with criteria presented to our consultants.”
And depending on which map is chosen by the county’s governing board, supervisory district borders could see a drastic shift for the Kingman area, as well as Northern Mohave County. But residents of Lake Havasu City, which is bisected by Supervisory Districts 3 and 5, will see no change in county lines or representation.
Changes could come to Supervisory District 2, which is represented by Hildy Angius. The county’s second district has since 2010 been limited to Bullhead City and its surrounding areas. That could change under one district map offered to the board this month, with Angius absorbing jurisdiction over the Oatman area - and nearly doubling her district’s geographic size.
Oatman has since 2010 been overseen by Mohave County’s Fourth supervisory district, which as of this week represented the Oatman and Golden Valley communities surrounding Bullhead City, as well as three Kingman voting districts, and spanning as far north as Meadview.
Although one of the proposed voting maps could result in Mohave County District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop losing jurisdiction over the Oatman area, two other maps proposed this week could result in Bishop gaining jurisdiction over northeastern Mohave County - from the areas of Truxton and Hackberry to the Utah border - which has long been under the supervision of District 1.
But documents appeared to show that District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter could gain jurisdiction over a possible majority of voting precincts in Kingman, which had long been held by Bishop’s district, under two of the proposed new district maps.
Another option available to the county, however, would be to make no change to its district borders at all.
No matter which option is chosen, the boundaries for Supervisory Districts 3 and 5 will remain unchanged, according to county records.
According to Tempert, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to gauge public comments on the proposed new district maps, prior to the board’s meeting Monday in Kingman. Readers who would like to comment on the redistricting issue may do so by emailing elections@mohave.gov.
