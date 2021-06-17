It’s been one week since state, federal and county law enforcement officials descended on the community of Dolan Springs, and Mohave County Sheriff’s Officials say their investigation began with a reported rise in crime throughout the area.
Throughout 2019, sheriff’s officials say 79 burglaries, 41 thefts and 16 motor vehicle thefts were reported in the Dolan Springs area. In 2020, those numbers fell to 58 burglaries, 34 thefts and eight suspected motor vehicle thefts. The trend appeared to continue this year, according to investigators – in the past six months, there have been 20 reported burglaries, 32 thefts and three reports of stolen vehicles in the community of Dolan Springs.
During last week’s operation, investigators served as many as three search warrants and arrested 13 Dolan Springs residents on charges including heroin and methamphetamine-related offenses, possession of stolen property, burglary and alcohol-related offenses. The operation also led to the dismantling of two alleged “chop shops,” and more than 11 allegedly stolen vehicles recovered.
According to investigators, it is believed that the vehicles were stolen from the Las Vegas area and transported to Dolan Springs, where they would be dismantled and sold for parts.
“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office recognized the rise in burglaries and thefts in the area,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Detective Dave Coffin this week. “With this came concerns from citizens that they too may become victims of the rise in crime. If we fail to act to solve these problems as the population grows, these problems will grow with it.”
According to Coffin, the rise in crime throughout Dolan Springs appeared to be consistent with the town’s growing population. Since 2010, that population has grown by almost 50%, to more than 2,200 as of 2019.
“Dolan Springs encompasses more than 58 square miles, and is spread over a wide and remote area – some of which is only accessible by four-wheel drive,” Coffin said. “Due to its remoteness and close proximity to the Nevada border, criminals are taking advantage of this.”
Last week’s operation comprised detectives of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshall’s Office, the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Mohave County Probation Department. According to statements by Schuster this week, the joint operation – which took place June 7-13 – was intended to create an atmosphere of “order and lawfulness” in Dolan Springs.
According to Coffin, the names of suspects involved in the alleged “chop shop” operation will not be released at this time.
“This investigation is still fluid and we are working with outside agencies in confirming the identity of suspects believed to be involved in these crimes.”
