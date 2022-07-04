Election day is fast approaching, and Mohave County officials are preparing for this year’s August primaries.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve deputy elections personnel, special election board members and appointments to the county’s poll site election boards, in advance of the primary elections. The board is also expected to vote on whether to approve 36 polling sites designated by the Mohave County Elections Department.
Of more than 20 primary election board members and deputy election personnel, eight will be Lake Havasu City residents – Including potential board members Tami VanRooy, Nancy Krahulec, Sharon Litz, Robert Litz, Henrietta Johnston and Joan Gutierrez.
“We look for a willingness to serve the public a few days out of the year, to help their fellow Mohave County neighbors exercise their right to vote on Election Day,” said Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert this week.
Polling locations will be organized in all 24 Mohave County voting precincts this year, to be managed by poll workers representing both Mohave County’s Republican and Democratic political parties.
According to Tempert, new electronic poll books will help county residents check in to vote on Election Day this year, improving the overall voting experience for residents compared to previous years.
Last June, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 12 new handicapped-accessible voting devices, as well as 150 new laptop computers to better serve voters this election year.
The laptop computers, valued at about $150,000, were purchased through federal grant funding. When Tempert requested the purchase last year, he said the new equipment would ensure that only qualified voters could participate in future elections, and verify voting by qualified Mohave County residents.
Tempert also said new touch screen voting machines would require no internet connection to operate, and would allow voters to enter their selections while voting, before printing out their ballots. Tempert indicated that possible tampering with such machines would be difficult, if not impossible.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve this year’s polling stations, and prospective polling site elections boards, at its next meeting in Kingman.
This year’s primary election is scheduled to take place Aug. 2.
