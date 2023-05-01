Fire Districts

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius speaks against fees paid by local fire districts for county services, at Monday's meeting of the county's governing board in Kingman.

Debate continued this week among the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, as the county’s governing board considered a proposal that would change the way local fire districts pay for county services.

On Monday, supervisors directed the Mohave County Assessor and Treasurer to publish new fees to fire districts, excluding the collection of property taxes, for services such as organization, determining boundary changes, use of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and other services provided by the treasurer’s office.

