Debate continued this week among the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, as the county’s governing board considered a proposal that would change the way local fire districts pay for county services.
On Monday, supervisors directed the Mohave County Assessor and Treasurer to publish new fees to fire districts, excluding the collection of property taxes, for services such as organization, determining boundary changes, use of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and other services provided by the treasurer’s office.
The decision came after a month of discussion and examination of existing fees, how they’re applied, and how a new proposed fee schedule could impact the county’s smaller fire districts.
Until now, the county’s 14 fire districts have been charged an hourly rate for services provided by the county, or per occurrence. Last month, the Mohave County Financial Services Department proposed a new formula for reimbursement to the county by fire districts, which would be determined by how many parcels of land are present in each district.
“I would be in support of this if we could put it off for a year and give the fire departments an opportunity to prepare for it,” said Supervisor Jean Bishop at Monday’s meeting. “I don’t think some of the smaller departments are going to be able to prepare for it even if we give them extra time, but that’s something I’d be able to support.”
According to previous statements by Bishop, her supervisory district would face the greatest strain under the new formula-based fee structure, as Bishop’s district is home to the most parcels of county land overseen by local fire districts. Under the proposed new fee structure, the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District could pay about $28,599 per year, with the Golden Valley Fire District paying as much as $35,267 per year for county services.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, the possible suddenness of the proposed new fee schedule could make that schedule more difficult for districts this year.
“One of the things that struck me while reaching out and talking to some of the local fire chiefs is that they were caught flat-footed,” Lingenfelter said. “I think if we want someone in on the landing, they’re going to be in on the takeoff. We want to be good partners … You just don’t surprise somebody with something. I don’t think it’s a good way to do business.”
Since 2005, fire districts have been required to reimburse counties for the services those counties provide, under Arizona statute. When those services have been provided, fire districts have paid an hourly or per-occurence rate to compensate the county. But until now, finance officials say that compensation hasn’t been enough.
According to Bishop, however, the issue may be larger than Mohave County.
“Maybe this is a legislative issue that needs to be handled by our representatives, and they can change the wording on this law. But for now, it says we SHALL (be compensated by fire districts) … you have to do it. I’m hopeful that HB 2803 comes through and it’s going to provide $150 million for fire districts … it’s not an easy answer.”
Supervisor Hildy Angius, however, was in favor of waiving fees for the fire districts altogether.
“Who’s the harmed party,” Angius said. “We’re the only party, and we’re making a decision for ourselves … basically to harm ourselves. Who’s going to do anything about it. The state statute saying (to charge fire districts fees for county services) doesn’t make any sense.”
According to Angius, Mohave County was opposed to the 2005 legislative decision to charge fees to county fire districts in the first place. And for the services those fire districts provide to the county, and existing fees those districts pay for fire district elections, the strain of increased fees for fire districts may be an unfair burden.
“There are some things that are more important than a few bucks,” Angius said. “I think a good relationship between the fire districts and the county is one of those things.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted in a split decision against accepting the new per-parcel fee schedule for fire districts at Monday’s meeting. In a 3-2 vote, the board voted in favor of directing the Mohave County Treasurer and Assessor to publish new fees to those fire districts, exempting property taxes. That vote was opposed by Bishop and Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.