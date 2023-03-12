County explores designs for new jail reentry facility

Mohave County approved $412,000 in funding last year to begin professional architecture and engineering for a new reentry facility to serve offenders who may have struggled with substance abuse. This week, county officials reviewed architectural designs for the planned facility.
The facility will stand adjacent to the Mohave County Jail, with two stories and 8,000 square feet of space. The center will include spaces where participants in the “Reach Out” program may seek substance abuse or mental health services, or spaces where participants may charge their mobile devices. The facility will also include open-office legal services, and spaces for counseling or therapy.
According to proposed designs by Las Vegas-based LGA Architecture, the new building will also include a detox facility to treat county inmates, as well as a nurse’s office and medical supplies.
Mohave County launched its “Reach Out” reentry program last year for county inmates, in an effort to connect offenders with substance abuse or mental health difficulties with services that might help them, and ultimately prevent such inmates from further encounters with the criminal justice system.
The program is modeled after a similar program in Yavapai County, which began in 2018. According to Yavapai County records, recidivism at the Yavapai County Jail saw a 30% reduction between 2018 and 2022. Mohave County officials sought last year to emulate that success, with the help of $1 million in grant funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
As of last July, Mohave County officials earmarked a total $4 million in future funding toward the “Reach Out” program’s further implementation, with funding sourced primarily through settlement money related to federal lawsuits against companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and McKesson Corporation for their alleged roles in the opioid epidemic.
“We’re early in the design process,” said LGA principal architect Jason Jorjorian on Monday. “We’re about 30% into the design process. We have about three months left in the design process and three-to-four months to complete the technical documents. That will go through permitting and then funding our procurement process for general contracting.”
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, design for the facility is expected to finish early this summer. Those designs are expected to see further review this year by county procurement officials and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“We’re excited about the purpose of the program and what we’re doing,” Jorjorian said. “We are monitoring the costs as we go, and so far we are within budget, and we’ll continue to monitor that all the way through the end of the design phase.”
