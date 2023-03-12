County explores designs for new jail reentry facility

The first floor of a two-story, 8,000 square-foot planned reentry facility for Mohave County inmates who may struggle with mental health or substance abuse issues. Designs for the facility were presented to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday. 

Mohave County approved $412,000 in funding last year to begin professional architecture and engineering for a new reentry facility to serve offenders who may have struggled with substance abuse. This week, county officials reviewed architectural designs for the planned facility.

The facility will stand adjacent to the Mohave County Jail, with two stories and 8,000 square feet of space. The center will include spaces where participants in the “Reach Out” program may seek substance abuse or mental health services, or spaces where participants may charge their mobile devices. The facility will also include open-office legal services, and spaces for counseling or therapy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.