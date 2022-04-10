The Mohave County Fair will get a little extra support this year through funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a grant agreement between the Mohave County Parks Division and state officials, which will provide $83,255 in federal funding through the Arizona Governor’s Office.
According to Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman, that funding will be used in the county’s efforts to improve and update facilities; and to bring in additional entertainment at this year’s fair.
The funding is available for use by agencies that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. And according to statements by Zimmerman last month, the Mohave County Fair was one of many Arizona fairs that were unable to operate fully due to danger posed by the coronavirus. Zimmerman believes the impact of the pandemic on last year’s fair can be overcome with the use of ARPA funding.
Getting ready for the show
And even this month, county parks officials are working to prepare the county’s fairgrounds for the fair as well as planned upcoming events later this year. The fairgrounds was once managed under the stewardship of the Mohave County Fair Association, until complaints arose last year in reference to neglected or dilapidated structures, exposed electrical wiring and possible mismanagement of the facility by the Association. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors elected to bring the fairgrounds back to management under the parks division, for the first time in almost 35 years.
“We are very excited for the 2022 fair,” Zimmerman said this week. “The fair will have some new carnival rides, great entertainment with three stage areas, increased shade and seating areas; and some amazing 4-H exhibits.”
According to Zimmerman, the parks division is now employing two full-time teams to maintain and repair the Fairgrounds property.
“In the past three months, staff and volunteers have deep cleaned the entire facility, painted the community stage, repaired the rodeo arena, weeded around the perimeter fencing, improved signs, enhanced security, and they are currently working on improving ADA accessibility throughout the facility,” Zimmerman said.
Fairgrounds, new and improved
This will be the first year that county officials have managed the fair since 1987, when the Fair Association took over those duties on behalf of the county. But Zimmerman is confident the county’s efforts will be successful.
“Mohave County Parks has an amazing team,” Zimmerman said. “Several staff members including myself have facilitated very large scale and national events: Including concerts, festivals, sporting events, conventions, conferences and more. Our visitors will find a clean, welcoming, well-managed facility that will continue to improve for years to come. We are working hard to make the Fairgrounds a hub of community events for the entirety of Mohave County.”
Getting the fairgrounds ready, however, won’t be cheap for the county. Zimmerman said in October that more than $500,000 in improvements would be needed to buildings at the fairgrounds. But plans are already underway for the improved fairgrounds to host community events throughout this year, as well as the fair itself - And ultimately, Zimmerman says the facility will become a revenue-positive endeavor for the county.
“There is a five-year business plan for the Mohave County Fairgrounds,” Zimmerman said. “In that plan there is a projected timeline to be revenue-positive in three years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.