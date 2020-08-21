KINGMAN – Numerous agencies, both state and federal, have set up a fire camp at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman and will use the venue as a base of operations to combat the Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains.
Gerry Perry, public information officer with the Southwest Area Type 2 incident management team, said the majority of personnel began arriving Friday morning.
The number of people who will be stationed at the fairgrounds remains to be determined.
“We’re just a larger team that’s a little more capable of handling larger incidents,” Perry explained.
The Ridge Fire began with a lightning strike on afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 16. As of 1 p.m. Friday the wildfire had burned more than 3,000 acres.
The fire has resulted in the closure of Hualapai Mountain Park per an emergency declaration from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. The blaze is expected to continue creeping toward the north and east unless checked by a containment line, burnout operations or rain.
While the perimeter of the fire is now 3 1/2 miles to the south of the Pine Lake community, authorities say there remains no immediate threat to homes or structures.
