coral loyd

Coral Loyd, Mohave County’s financial services director, said the plan is to place $6 million of federal CARES Act funding into the county’s general fund contingency.

 File photo

It’s long been said that the only two certainties in life are death and taxes. But next month, the duty of planning those taxes for the county will fall on a new financial services director.

Director Coral Loyd is retiring after eight years in Mohave County’s employ, and Chief Deputy County Treasurer Luke Mournian is expected to take her place, after Mournian’s appointment this week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.