For almost six weeks, Mohave County officials have debated how local fire districts could be charged for county services this year. The county’s governing board is now expected to hear a new proposal on the issue from Mohave County Chief Financial Officer Luke Mournian.
Under Arizona statute, county fire districts are required to reimburse the county for services including organization, determining boundary changes, use of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and other services provided by county officials. Those costs were paid by an hourly or per-occurrence rate until this year. But Mournian says those rates have done little to cover the county’s costs. Mournian proposed a per-parcel fee structure, which would use a formula based on the number of parcels of land that are present in each fire district.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action on the proposal early last month, as the board sought additional information as to what impact those fees might have on the county’s fire districts. At the board’s May 1 meeting in Kingman, supervisors directed staff to calculate hourly rates for the Mohave County Assessor’s and Treasurer’s services to fire districts, for services unrelated to the collection of property taxes.
According to Mournian’s latest proposal, fire districts may be charged a per-parcel rate of $1.6113 for their districts to pay fees to the Assessor and Treasurer’s offices.
Fees for elections, finance and recorder services could still be charged at an hourly rate, if the Mohave County Board of Supervisors accepts the new proposal on Monday.
Services by the Mohave County Treasurer’s and Assessor’s offices would require hourly rates from the fire districts only if those services are unrelated to the collection of property taxes.
Under the proposed rates, fire districts could pay $84 per hour for cartography and $68 per hour for clerical services from the assessor’s office.
Fire districts would be charged for election services at a rate of $3.04 per registered voter in special elections, or $1.45 per registered voter for consolidated elections.
For financial services, the fire districts could pay $133.03 per hour, while services from the Mohave County Recorder’s office could cost $15 per recording.
Administrative or clerical services from the Mohave County Treasurer’s Office could be charged at a rate of $107 per hour.
The above hourly rates may be the result of a compromise between county supervisors and staff last week, after the county voted in a 3-2 decision to reject the initial per-parcel fee structure proposed by Mournian.
According to statements last month by Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, that fee schedule may have disproportionately affected fire districts in Northwestern Mohave County. The county’s 1st Supervisory District, which spans from East Kingman to Lake Mead, is home to the most parcels of land overseen by local fire districts in Mohave County.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the revised new fee schedule for local fire districts at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
