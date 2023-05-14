For almost six weeks, Mohave County officials have debated how local fire districts could be charged for county services this year. The county’s governing board is now expected to hear a new proposal on the issue from Mohave County Chief Financial Officer Luke Mournian.

Under Arizona statute, county fire districts are required to reimburse the county for services including organization, determining boundary changes, use of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and other services provided by county officials. Those costs were paid by an hourly or per-occurrence rate until this year. But Mournian says those rates have done little to cover the county’s costs. Mournian proposed a per-parcel fee structure, which would use a formula based on the number of parcels of land that are present in each fire district.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.