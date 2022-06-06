Consumer fireworks will be prohibited in unincorporated areas of Mohave County due to elevated fire risk, and that ban isn’t likely to end until future rainfall alleviates the region’s dry, flammable vegetation.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to ratify restrictions on consumer fireworks and open fires on county-owned land, under the advice of County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward. But those restrictions didn’t go unchallenged by some of the board’s members - especially since those restrictions could potentially last through the Fourth of July holiday.
“I think the Fourth is a special date,” said Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould. “Permissible consumer fireworks aren’t very exciting: They don’t leave the ground, and they don’t explode. I think they’re an acceptable risk to celebrate the birth of our nation.”
Gould initially proposed an exception to the consumer fireworks ban on the Fourth of July, allowing county residents to use snakes and sparklers - permitted under Arizona law - throughout the holiday on county land. But Steward and fire officials throughout the county warned against it.
Steward disagreed with Gould’s statement at Monday’s meeting.
“I don’t think it’s an acceptable risk,” Steward said. “It’s not just me. I’m relying on the experience of all of the other fire chiefs in Mohave County who are telling me what we should do. The (U.S. Bureau of Land Management) and the State Forestry department ban fireworks on public lands year-round for this reason. Fires are started every year by fireworks … I agree about celebrating the Fourth of July, and I would love if there wasn’t such a high threat during the Fourth. But (the holiday) is at the highest fire risk we have during the year. I would be remiss in my job duties, in my professional opinion, if we allowed an exception.”
According to Steward, the county’s risk and emergency management department polls fire districts throughout the county on possible threats, conditions and hazards every week. Their counsel guides Steward’s recommendations to the board as to whether fire restrictions should be adopted.
“The ban would last until monsoon season, when we have enough rain that the danger is reduced,” Steward said. “The reason we do this is because by eliminating open fires and consumer fireworks - if we can reduce the number of potential ignition points - we hopefully won’t be in a situation where we will have numerous fires at the same time. Fire resources, particularly in rural fire districts, are spread thin.”
Northern Arizona Fire District Chief Dennis Hoke also spoke at Monday’s board meeting to urge against consumer fireworks under the current threat.
“Kingman has already banned consumer fireworks within their city limits. The threat is sustainable right now. But with drought, winds and heat, it defies logic for this to occur.”
Hoke indicated that the Miller’s Reach Fire of 1996, outside of Houston, Alaska, remained a firm example of why such prohibitions are needed.
“The economic impact of that fire was huge, and it impacted tourism throughout the region. It disrupted railroads surrounding Houston, Alaska … the loss of economic impact in that part of the state was devastating.”
More than 25 years ago, the Miller’s Reach Fire destroyed more than 90 square miles of Alaskan wildlands, and ultimately caused more than $10 million in damage.
Supervisor Jean Bishop indicated at the meeting that that caution may be the best recourse for the near future.
“It’s been so long since we’ve had substantial moisture in the way of rain,” Bishop said. “The vegetation out there is ripe for fire. If a sparkler can set a fire, then the danger is very high.”
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, however, was hesitant to impose such restrictions on the people of Mohave County.
“Everyone wants to protect those areas … but I’m kind of leaning on the side of not telling people what they can do in their own backyard,” Lingenfelter said. “But it’s very dry out there. I’m not sure how we’d enforce (restructions)...but maybe we should say we strongly discourage (the use of open fires or consumer fireworks).”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to ratify fire restrictions on county lands by a 3-2 vote. Lingenfelter and Gould opposed the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.