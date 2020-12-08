Parents now have one less way to get childhood immunizations taken care of after the Mohave County Director of Public Health paused their program in order to prepare for the covid-19 vaccine rollout.
At the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning, the board voted to accept $125,000 from the state to cover the hiring of temporary personnel for data entry and increase vaccine cold storage capabilities in preparation for the covid-19 vaccine.
Health Director Denise Burley said temporary personnel would be on board until the end of the vaccine rollout, which she guessed could end in April next year. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at -94 degrees F.
The boost of funds will allow the health department to uphold their responsibility to the public to ensure that those who want and need the vaccine have the option to do so, Burley explained. The first phase of vaccines will be distributed to healthcare workers, long-term care facilities, and first responders, as determined by the state and Centers for Disease Control, she said.
But that doesn’t solve the fact that the county health department is short-staffed.
County Manager Sam Elters said Monday that the health department currently has one nursing supervisor and five nurses — two of which are currently “out.”
The small team just isn’t enough to handle both the childhood immunization program and the covid-19 vaccine rollout, prompting Burley to hit pause on the program until more resources are available to fill the staff shortage. Only appointments made before Monday, Dec. 7, will be honored, and no new appointments will be taken.
“So we sacrifice our young people to prepare to give vaccinations — that we’re not even sure are going to work 100% — to the most vulnerable, who happen to be above the age of 78?” Supervisor Hildy Angius asked Burley. “That is a weighty decision that I don’t know if a health department should be making, frankly.”
According to County Attorney Ryan Esplin, the discretion on how to run the health department is up to Burley as the director, meaning she is legally able to make that call.
It wasn’t an easy one to make, Burley assured.
“We know the value of childhood immunizations,” she said. “They are critical and very important for these kids, and we don’t want to diminish that importance at all, but when it comes to staffing, we’re limited.”
Angius suggested that money from the county’s existing funds be used to instead help Burley and her department hire the personnel necessary to sustain both programs. However, although their funds are plenty, it’s not that simple, Elters explained.
“We are bound by a pay structure,” he said. “The structure that we have at hand makes it a little more challenging to just hire the resources necessary to provide the support needed.”
Burley added that hospitals are also struggling to find and keep nurses.
“We’re all competing for the same resources with different abilities to pay,” Burley said. “Many of these nurses are easily commanding $50 an hour, and our pay for our supervisors and nurses sits at about $25. So we’re looking at double, and that’s just the money question.”
Burley also mentioned that there are other places families can get childhood immunizations. To her knowledge, however, only North Country Healthcare provides that service for Lake Havasu City residents, aside from the county. She added that kids should be getting their immunizations at their primary care doctor.
But the caveat is there are “a number of private physicians that choose not to give childhood vaccinations” because the cost of reimbursement doesn’t equate to the cost of providing the service, she said.
Angius and Supervisor Ron Gould voted against the motion, which passed 3-2.
Before casting her vote, Angius said, “I just can’t vote yes on something that means another sector of our population suffers.”
