Foreclosures were at an all-time low nationwide in 2021. Although Mohave County posted some of the highest foreclosure rates in the nation last year, the local foreclosure rate is also as low as it has been since 2006.
According to ATTOM’s Year-End 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report published earlier this month, there were a total of 151,153 foreclosure filings in the United States last year – or 0.11% of all housing units. The report says that is down 29% from 2020 (with a 0.16% foreclosure activity rate), and down 95% from a peak of nearly 2.9 million foreclosure filings in 2010 (2.23%). Foreclosure filings include default notices, scheduled auctions, and bank repossessions.
“The covid-19 foreclosure tsunami that some people had anticipated is clearly not happening,” said Rick Sharga, Executive Vice President at RealtyTrac, which is owned by ATTOM. “Government and mortgage industry efforts have prevented millions of unnecessary foreclosures.”
Locally, foreclosure activity rates were nearly three times higher than the national average. According to ATTOM’s report, the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metropolitan Statistical Area’s foreclosure activity rate of 0.30% in 2021 is the third highest foreclosure rate out of all 220 MSA’s with a population larger than 200,000. The Lake Havasu City-Kingman MSA’s boundaries are identical to Mohave County’s borders. Mohave County trailed only Cleveland, Ohio (0.37%) and Las Vegas (0.31%) on the list, and was just ahead of Peoria, Illinois (0.30%) and Atlantic City, New Jersey (0.29%).
Although Mohave County’s foreclosure activity was among the highest in the country, it is also the lowest activity rate ATTOM has recorded locally since 2006. According to data provided by ATTOM, the Lake Havasu City-Kingman MSA’s 348 foreclosure filings in 2021 is one fewer than in 2019 (0.31%), and 30 fewer than in 2020 (0.33%). ATTOM’s historical data begins with 646 filings (0.68%) in 2006 and steadily rises to a peak of 5,432 (5.37%) in 2009 before steadily falling over the course of the next 12 years – 2019 to 2021 have the three lowest local foreclosure activity rates on record.
“This is a classic ‘glass half full/glass half empty’ kind of situation,” Sharga said. “The good news is that Mohave County’s rate of foreclosure activity is almost exactly the same as it’s been since 2019. In fact, the number of homes in foreclosure has been almost identical in 2019, 2020, and 2021. And a foreclosure activity rate of 0.30% is extremely low, historically speaking, so there’s really no cause for alarm.
“On the other hand, Mohave County is virtually the only county in Arizona that hasn’t had a significant drop-off in foreclosure activity during the pandemic, after the government instituted homeowner protection programs like the foreclosure moratorium and the mortgage payment forbearance program… In any case, there doesn’t appear to be any underlying weakness in the local housing market, and foreclosure activity hasn’t jumped up since the end of the government foreclosure bans, so the county doesn’t look like it’s going to see a big wave of default activity anytime soon.”
Sharga said he can’t say for sure why Mohave County’s foreclosure rate was one of the highest in the country last year, but said if he had to guess the most likely reason is the relatively high percentage of investor-owned properties in the region.
“Investor properties weren’t afforded the same protections as owner-occupied properties during the pandemic,” he said. “So while the government’s foreclosure moratorium and the CARES Act mortgage forbearance program likely saved millions of homeowners from unnecessary foreclosures, investors were pretty much left to fend for themselves.”
He noted, as an example, that owner-occupied properties were eligible for up to 18 months of forbearance, while investor-owned properties may have been able to miss payments for three months.
“Missed rent payments by tenants during the government’s eviction moratorium put a lot of financial stress on smaller ‘mom-and-pop’ investors during the covid-19 recession, and it’s likely that some of them have been unable to catch up on missed mortgage payments since then,” Sharga said.
At the same time Mohave County has been significantly above the national average in foreclosure rates, the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metro has also been well above the national average increase in home values, which jumped nearly 30% in each of the last two years. Sharga said typically higher home values predict a lower number of foreclosures, and the increase in values will likely help to insulate any local property owners who have had foreclosure filings on their property.
“Homeowners across the country have amassed a record amount of equity due to rapidly-rising home prices - $23 trillion in all,” Sharga said. “That equity provides a cushion for homeowners who find themselves in financial distress, and gives them the option of selling their homes (often at a significant profit) rather than risk losing it to a foreclosure. In fact, our research shows that the overwhelming majority of homeowners currently in foreclosure (87%) have positive equity in their homes. So those rising home values in Mohave County are likely to help any homeowner in financial distress avoid having their home auctioned off.”
Judy Tassie, President of the Lake Havasu City Association of Realtors said there have been only five single family home foreclosure sales since the start of 2021 out of the 2,097 homes sold during that time in the Lake Havasu Multiple Listing Service – which includes Havasu, Parker, Yucca, and Quartzite – for a rate of 0.23%. Tassie said the Western Arizona Realtor Data Exchange MLS, which includes Kingman, Bullhead City and outlying areas within Mohave County, has had three single family home foreclosure sales from January 2021 until now out of 429 single family homes sold – 0.69%.
Tassie said there are currently no active or pending foreclosures in the Lake Havasu MLS.
Sharga said historically, about 1% of home loans are in foreclosure but today that rate is about 0.25%. After hitting a record low nationally in 2021, the number of foreclosures is expected to begin to slowly start to rise once again in 2022.
“While we’re probably going to see foreclosure activity bump up a bit in the first quarter of 2022 since November and December activity was low, we probably won’t be back to normal levels of foreclosure until the end of the year, or possibly even early 2023,” Sharga said.
ATTOM’s full year end foreclosure report can be found at tinyurl.com/46544mcp.
