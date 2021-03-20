Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted for bars and restaurants throughout the state, but the results of Mohave County restaurant inspections may be harder to get for some residents.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health once compiled lists of food establishments, with ratings posted online for each individual business. In the past, this list included more than 2,000 eating establishments that received county permits. According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, the county stopped compiling that list years ago. And as of this week, no new ratings for food service businesses have been posted on the county’s website since Jan. 14.
“It was too hard to keep the list current,” Burley said on Thursday. “And if an establishment rated anything but ‘excellent’, there was always heavy blowback.”
According to Burley, ratings can still be viewed at Mohave County dining establishments, where rating cards must be prominently displayed on the property. Burley also says if members of the public want to know the health inspection rating of a specific business, they may call the Mohave County Department of Health Services for more information.
Many bars and dining establishments were forced to limit their services last year during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while others were closed completely. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted occupancy requirements for those restaurants statewide earlier this month.
In Lake Havasu City, that could be a mixed blessing for residents and businesses. Last summer, the Lake Havasu region saw a large influx of holiday travelers from California and Nevada, where coronavirus restrictions appeared to be more strict than those in Arizona. Burley says county health officials are continuing to respond to any food-related complaints from the public. And with high numbers of visitors expected this year, businesses are preparing to meet high demand and greater need to keep restaurants sanitary.
Burgers by the Bridge, in the English Village, has seen high traffic with a rising number of visitors to Havasu this month. According to owner Harriet McLearen, Havasu businesses are ready to meet those visitors. Her own restaurant received a rating of “Excellent” from the health department.
“Last year was the best year we’ve ever had,” McLearen said. “It’s like all of California is moving here. We’ve had lines out the door when we open and throughout the day.”
According to McLearen, restaurants throughout Havasu have been diligent in sanitizing their dining establishments, in no small part due to the efforts of county health inspectors.
“All of the restaurants in Havasu are pretty great, and pretty clean,” McLearen said. “I think Mohave County has some of the best health inspectors in the world. They’re very thorough, they’re hard on us, and it’s nice. It makes us all do a better job. None of us ever want anybody getting sick from eating at our businesses.”
To request health inspection results for a specific business, readers can call the Mohave County Department of Public Health at 928-753-9141.
