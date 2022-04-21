The Seed to Supper gardening program is going virtual. The county’s Seed to Supper education series is an opportunity to learn how to grow affordable and nutritious foods at home.
Mohave County Department of Public Health’s AZ Health Zone staff will conduct a six-part series over three weeks in May.
The series will take participants from vegetable/fruit garden development to harvest. It can benefit first-time gardeners and also those with more experience.
Two, one-hour sessions will be streamed on May 4, 11 and 18, each from 6-8 p.m. For a link to view the presentation, email Zen Mocarski at MocarZ@mohave.gov.
Additional in-person Seed to Supper programs are planned for Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City in June and July, respectively.
