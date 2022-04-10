Medical marijuana tax revenue could benefit mental health services in Mohave County – but for some members of the county’s governing board, relying on assistance from the state may be too high a cost.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to postpone discussion on a possible $73,000 one-time grant to the county’s health department. That money would be allocated from a state fund established in 2021 under Senate Bill 1847, which would use tax revenues associated with the sale of medical marijuana to bolster mental health services for all Arizona counties.
“Our goal with the funding is to incorporate it into mental health efforts in our community,” said Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley. “We don’t receive any other funding from the state for mental health, and we’d like to contribute through these resources to improve the mental health of our residents.”
According to Burley, at least one private agency in Mohave County has aided the health department’s effort to address mental health issues among residents, but the department has otherwise been unable to use resources that have largely been absent for the task.
But according to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, who has herself advocated for funding and facilities to address substance abuse treatment and recovery in Bullhead City, the county would be wise to tread carefully when accepting funding from the state.
“I think we need to be more proactive in making sure the funding is being used by and getting down to the people who need it,” Angius said. “In these situations, all I see is worse outcomes and more government … just because money is being thrown at the issue doesn’t make it good.”
Angius proposed working with Burley before such funding is accepted, to examine how other counties and agencies are addressing mental health and to streamline the possible use of such funding.
“I want to make sure all of the money is being spent wisely,” Angius said.
According to county records, the county’s health department already has a plan in place for the funding offered under SB 1847. A budget preparation worksheet for the funding shows that more than $42,000 of the funding would be used to assign staff to mental health efforts throughout the county. An additional $2,000 would be assigned to office supplies and copy supplies, and $10,000 more would be applied to miscellaneous operating expenses and small tools.
For Health Department staff to offer services throughout one of the largest counties in the U.S., about $3,860 of the funding would be allocated to travel expenses, with an additional $1,000 in vehicle expenses.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, inquired whether the funding could potentially be used to aid county efforts to provide mental health assistance to residents of the county’s rural areas - in addition to those in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman – with possible assistance from a mobile health vehicle afforded to the county’s Fourth supervisory district last year under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Burley said at the meeting that she hoped the vehicle could ultimately become a resource for such measures.
“We don’t know if our residents’ mental health issues are larger or smaller than they are throughout the rest of the state,” Burley said. “But it’s definitely a larger issue than it was years ago. We’re seeing an increase in mental health problems, and public health can play a role in issues out in the community.”
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, however, appeared to favor relying on private and nonprofit organizations to fill the need for mental health assistance throughout the county.
“It seems the trend is that there’s a better outcome when contracting with the private or nonprofit sector,” Lingenfelter said. “I would be in favor of a way to take money offered to the counties by the state to contract services out to the private or nonprofit sector.”
Burley reminded the board of supervisors that the $73,000 grant from Arizona would not be a residual resource. If the county used such funding to afford a service agreement with private or nonprofit agencies, the county would ultimately pay the cost if such an agreement were continued in the future.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of continuing the item for discussion at its April 18 meeting, with Bishop opposed.
