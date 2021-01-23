Mohave County hopes the addition of Embry Health to its list of vaccine providers helps solve a supply bottleneck in Lake Havasu City.
Embry Health began distributing vacccines on Saturday on the Mohave Community College campuses in Havasu and Bullhead City. The health department said a similar site will be set up in Kingman sometime next week. Embry played a big role in expanding local access to covid-19 tests earlier this year, and continues to operate testing sites on MCC campuses throughout the county.
In Havasu, cars lined up throughout the day at MCC on Saturday. Vaccines were being distributed by appointment only.
Saturday was the first day that Embry started vaccinations in the county and they were given out by appointment only.
Embry Health Lake Havasu City Site Manager Luis Garcia said the vaccinations went smoothly on the first day. He added that an estimated 200 people received the vaccine at the Havasu and Bullhead City sites on Saturday. The Havasu location currently has 500 doses, Garcia said.
Clark, 76 and Carol Curly, 77 were two Havasu residents who were relieved after they received the vaccine. They said the process was “very easy” and “quick.”
“We’re in that group that doesn’t have good results so we thought we’ll be smart and do it,” Carol Curly said.
Mohave County has the third lowest vaccination rate in the state, ahead of only Apache and La Paz counties.
The Mohave County Health Department called the addition of Embry Health a “major” development in the county’s vaccine distribution efforts.
Previously, vaccines had only been available at three medical facilities and two grocery store pharmacies.
Lake Havasu City residents had complained that appointments at some locations were difficult to obtain.
Clark Curly said they haven’t had any trouble getting an appointment, but decided to make one at the MCC site after they heard the vaccine was available there.
“I just looked yesterday and found that this was open today and tomorrow and we got right in,” Clark said. “ It worked very efficiently.”
Craig Willson,74, was another local resident who was relieved that he got the vaccine, but he was also surprised it was a quick process. He had trouble getting an appointment at other sites prior to Saturday.
“Albertsons is where we were trying to get an appointment because I like the way they were set up,” Willson said. “Some of the other places, they have lines out the door and down the street.”
Willson was accompanied by Lavaun Willson, 82 as his passenger. Craig Willson said Lavaun is in a wheelchair and he didn’t want her waiting outside in a long line at other sites.
“My granddaughter from California called and said, ‘I just looked on the Mohave County website and Mohave College is going to have the vaccine this weekend,’ and so I called,” Craig Willson said.
The Embry Health site in Havasu is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and vaccine distribution is by appointment only. Covid-19 testing is still available at the site and those are also by appointment.
To schedule an appointment at the Embry clinic, go to https://tinyurl.com/y2vp29yu.
The addition of Embry brings the total number of vaccine providers in the county to 22 as of Friday afternoon – including six different vaccine providers in Lake Havasu City.
“Public Health is working with all vaccine providers in the county to increase the number of doses that can be administered per day,” said county Health Director Denise Burley. “Additionally, we are working on a process to assist individuals without Internet or computer access with scheduling vaccination appointments.”
Mohave County is currently in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution and his vaccinating the protective services occupations subgroup and anyone 75 years or older.
Education and childcare providers are the next group that will be eligible to receive the vaccine once those groups have been covered.
According to numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave County has received a total of 17,700 doses of vaccine and had distributed at least 6,299 doses as of Saturday. ADHS also reported that 219 people in the county have been fully vaccinated after receiving both required doses for full coverage.
