County housing study under development

KINGMAN – A long-awaited Mohave County housing study is being developed and could be presented to Mohave County Supervisors in May, members of the county’s housing authority board of directors were told at Monday’s quarterly meeting in Kingman.

“We have been working on this for quite some time,” Community Services Director Michael Smith said. That’s being conducted now. Smith cautioned that the study is still being developed. “What that will look like is we will be looking at the whole county, and in that, we are looking at different projects that could be done,” he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.