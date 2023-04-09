County housing study under development

KINGMAN – A long-awaited Mohave County housing study is being developed and could be presented to Mohave County Supervisors in May, members of the county’s housing authority board of directors were told at Monday’s quarterly meeting in Kingman.
“We have been working on this for quite some time,” Community Services Director Michael Smith said. That’s being conducted now. Smith cautioned that the study is still being developed. “What that will look like is we will be looking at the whole county, and in that, we are looking at different projects that could be done,” he said.
“We are looking at Live Tech, we are looking at development – where are our water supplies – and different things of that nature for growth, as well as the different economics that will be playing forth within the housing study. So it will be a complete housing study, and we definitely plan on bringing it back to the board. the score of work should be completed by the end of the month, and we should be getting ready to bring that to the board, Smith continued.”
All five members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors serve on the housing authority board, along with Sally Diel and Linda Saddler. Mohave County Clerk Ginny Anderson is also the board clerk.
Supervisor Jean Bishop asked for Smith to explain the housing study in a little more detail. “This will be an opportunity for us to really identify the gaps and needs assessment,” Smith said. “...When you think of housing normally, there is a gap between the people who can afford it and the people who can’t and somewhere in between there for the working class ... so somewhere between 80% and 120% of an area median income — that is typically where you are going to see your workforce gap,” Smith said.
“... The reason that is important is because if we address those needs, we can get more workers here to Mohave County. It is hard to bring in businesses and do those other things that we are trying to do without the housing and availability. And two, once we do that, it will also identify areas, if the board were to choose to, we could apply for the low-income house tax credit. Or if the board didn’t decide to do that, a community member can do that as well. It doesn’t have to be done through the county. But it will give them options as to where the best place is suited within the county that meets all of the qualifications for the Life Tech program as well.”
Bishop asked what avenues would be considered for affordable housing. Smith said all were on the table. “When you look at the housing study, they will be looking at all forms of house,” Smith said. “So they are going to be looking at stick-built, manufacturing, tiny homes, where they should be developed, so forth and so on.”
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter noted that the cities of Lake Havasu City and Kingman are in the process of conducting separate housing studies.
“I just want to make sure you are going to incorporate their studies,” he said, directing the comment at Smith. “It doesn’t make sense to do two studies in areas like that. You would probably want to incorporate their studies, which are going to be a little more precise for their area.”
“I think it is great to do a county-wide study,” Lingenfelter added, “but you look at the sheer geographical size of Mohave County, and it is completely different, a lot of different areas.”
“I totally agree with you,” Smith said, adding that he already has been working with people involved in those city-specific housing studies. “We will be looking at both of those and when we reach out — I am familiar with that organization — we will send it out for (a request for proposal) and most definitely use that information as well.”
Smith said he hoped the study could be completed by the end of April and presented “sometime in May” at one of the board of supervisors meetings scheduled that month. Meetings are scheduled for May 1 and May 15.
