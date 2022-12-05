The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week voted to inject more than $750,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding into a new well for the Golden Valley Irrigation District.

The American Rescue Plan Act funding will be added to budgeted county funding, to provide what is expected to be a $1.5 million well to serve more than 1,400 residents in the Golden Valley area. That project will be put out to bid for a second time next year, after an industrial accident in June brought the county’s first effort to a halt. But doing so will further reduce what may once have seemed like an inexhaustible pool of federal funding available to county supervisors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.