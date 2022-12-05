The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week voted to inject more than $750,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding into a new well for the Golden Valley Irrigation District.
The American Rescue Plan Act funding will be added to budgeted county funding, to provide what is expected to be a $1.5 million well to serve more than 1,400 residents in the Golden Valley area. That project will be put out to bid for a second time next year, after an industrial accident in June brought the county’s first effort to a halt. But doing so will further reduce what may once have seemed like an inexhaustible pool of federal funding available to county supervisors.
In May 2021, Mohave County was awarded more than $41 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act. That funding was divided among the county’s five supervisory districts to fund programs related to utility infrastructure improvements, medical services and other county needs. The new well, to be built in the Golden Valley area, will be built through Mohave County District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop’s share of that funding.
As of this week, the county has approved nine District 4 projects to be funded through American Rescue Plan Act funding, for a collective $6.52 million. What remains is now less than $2 million in ARPA funding to be used for projects in Bishop’s district.
And although that funding is slowly diminishing as new projects arise, the need in Golden Valley is enough to justify the expense. The Golden Valley Irrigation District has long suffered from shortages in supply and redundancy in its water system, and a damaged water pump last May ultimately left Golden Valley residents without fresh water for about 10 days.
A contract for the project was initially awarded to Cottonwood-based KP Ventures Well Drilling & Pump Co. in January 2021, under a $850,000 budget. Last April, contractors encountered equipment malfunctions while attempting to drill the well. And last June, the project came to a standstill when the well collapsed around drilling equipment, preventing further excavation. The county withdrew from its contract with KP Ventures in October, after having invested $287,000 of the county’s budget into the project.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to re-submit the contract for a new bid next year.
County engineers estimate the new construction would cost $1.3 million, with a 15% contingency for a total of $1.5 million. The project will be paid for through $562,000 in county funding unused in the original contract, alongside $750,912 in ARPA funding.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously in favor of that funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.