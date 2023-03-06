The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week voted in favor of awarding a workforce-related contract to Phoenix company, Chicanos Por La Causa. But the company’s political leanings left several members of the county’s governing board ill at ease.
In December, county officials sought the services of a “One Stop System Operator” under the 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act, in accordance with state law. The operator would coordinate with Mohave County’s efforts to aid local job-seekers, and ensure that all legal requirements are followed under the law.
“This position is like the quarterback of the team for all partners,” said Mohave Community Services Director Michael Smith. “They call the meetings, they call the huddles, they bring it together when there’s an issue in one office or an outlying office.”
But Smith said the task is about more than calling meetings among partnering agencies and the county: The role also includes analyzing performance and streamlining efforts to provide services to job-seeking county residents.
The one-year contract was ultimately awarded on Monday to Chicanos Por La Causa, and will be paid for through federal WIOA funding.
Chicanos was chosen from a pool of four possible candidates, including two Kingman agencies and one Atlanta-based company. Chicanos was rated as the most experienced in providing such services, and was rated the second-most cost effective of the four candidates.
But the Phoenix-based company espoused political leanings that may have been too liberal for the traditionally conservative board of supervisors’ unanimous approval during Monday’s decision.
“It seems that their goals show they have a social justice agenda,” said Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. “I don’t think that agenda has any place in us running a pure “One Stop Operator” system. I am a little against Mohave County participating in funding any sort of social justice agenda … You know the folks that use this program are not going to be subjected to it. We can’t guarantee equal outcomes.”
But according to Smith, the company - No matter its political views - Will be beholden to its contract to the county. And politics will be unlikely to affect the scope, or quality of the company’s efforts in Mohave County.
“I had the application in front of me, and scored it based on what was there in regards to their past services,” Smith said. “This was voted on by the committee. The consensus was made, along with the procurement department, that this was the best candidate.”
Smith said it would take newer companies or applicants, such as the options based in Kingman, a considerable amount of time to educate themselves on how to perform in their role as a “One-Stop Operator” for Mohave County.
“The contract is only for a one-year period,” said Supervisor Jean Bishop. “We could see how the company does, rather than spend that one-year period trying to train someone to learn the job.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed community services contract with Phoenix-based Chicanos Por La Causa by a 3-2 vote, with Lingenfelter and Supervisor Ron Gould opposed.
