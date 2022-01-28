Bullhead City — As the country prepares to enter its second year of the covid-19 pandemic and staff shortages continue to be a problem the Mohave Health Coalition held its first meeting in over two years this week.
On Thursday night, various community leaders in Mohave County, including the CEOs of the five county hospitals, convened in Bullhead City’s Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse with one goal: to find a solution to the staffing shortages plaguing Mohave County Health facilities.
While the Coalition meeting ended without a silver bullet for Mohave County’s healthcare problems, the group did walk away with ideas to explore and a better understanding of what healthcare facilities are currently up against.
The meeting of over a dozen people was organized by Dr. Waheed Zehri, chief of staff at Western Regional Medical Center and founder of the Mohave Health Coalition.
The Coalition was formed a little over two years ago with the goal of addressing the staffing problem but the covid-19 pandemic put the coalition on the backburner.
Now all in one location, Zehri encouraged the group not to let the meeting just be all talk.
“We have to take some sort of action,” Zehri said.
Zehri made two suggestions; one looking for help outside of Mohave County and one looking for help inside the county.
The first suggestion by Zehri was Mohave County hospitals collaborate together to form their own international hiring agency for foreign medical professionals. Zehri’s second suggestion was even more support and involvement with Mohave Community College which already has a dozen medical programs.
Dr. Lilaya Tishchenko, dean of health professions at MCC, said the community college is more than willing to continue working with local healthcare facilities and Hospitals CEOs said they already contract with hiring agencies but were open to considering a collaborative hiring agency.
Updates from the hospitals
Thursday’s meeting also gave a chance for those working in the healthcare field to share the struggles they have been facing.
Since covid hit U.S soil in March 2020 Mohave County has reported 47,224 cases of coronavirus and 1,102 deaths.
Scott Street, the interim CEO at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, shared that the hospital was at full capacity for the 144 beds the facility has but only staffed to services a 110 beds.
Street says it has become so crowded at the hospital that doctors are seeing patients in the waiting room.
“That is the environment we are living in,” Street said.
Kingman Regional Medical Center Will McConnell says KRMC is in a similar situation but also talked about how covid has affected the trust medical professionals have with the community.
“The greatest tragedy of the pandemic has been the erosion of trust for healthcare workers,” McConnell said.
Havasu Regional Medical Center CEO Michael Patterson also talked about how his staff felt a whiplash of community support, going from heroes to villains seemingly overnight.
“It’s ironic that when covid started the community was having parades outside the hospital,” Patterson said. “…Now we are not seeing that support and in fact people are coming to protest outside the hospital now.”
A few months ago when HRMC announced employees would be required to receive the covid vaccine by a certain date, the community responded protesting the vaccine mandate outside the hospital.
The hospital CEOs this contentious environment is adding to the burnout that healthcare workers are already feeling.
