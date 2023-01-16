In 1995, Mohave County leased more than 11 acres of property from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to accommodate a recovery facility for a not-for-profit special needs organization. But that land and its accompanying building were never used - and could now return to federal management.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote this week on whether to end its lease over that land, which has remained ongoing since Aug. 21, 1995. The land was initially leased to accommodate Arrowhead West’s outreach efforts in the Mohave County region, but ultimately went unused by the organization. The facility once intended for use by Arrowhead West, on 6225 Old Indian Trail Road in the Kingman area, was to be maintained by the county under the county’s lease agreement with the BLM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.