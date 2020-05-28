The Mohave County Library District has reopened library facilities to the public.
However, a number of changes have been introduced because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Customers can still pick up holds, use computers, and obtain new materials for check out.
According to a news release from Mohave County, the most significant change for many is that there is no physical browsing of the collection. Instead, staff will locate and retrieve materials for customers. The book stacks are currently closed to the public. Library patrons are being encouraged to browse the online catalog at https://mcld.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default to place holds or may call the library to have a hold placed for them.
In addition to providing personal service to all customers, library staff are also making extra efforts to clean and disinfect the library facilities.
Items that are dropped off at the library will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in. No late charges will accrue during the quarantine period.
A limited number of public computers are available. All computer sessions will be by appointment only. To avoid wait times, it is strongly recommended that customers call the library to schedule computer appointments in advance.
