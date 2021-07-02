Two weeks ago, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors rebuked an additional quarter-cent sales tax recommended for this year’s budget. That tax increase could have paid the county’s unfunded pension plan for local law enforcement – and now, they’ll need to come up with a new plan.
Mohave County’s pension plan for law enforcement and other public safety employees is now underfunded, and the county’s governing board is expected to discuss possible solutions next week.
As of this year, the county’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System had less than half of the funding needed to provide pensions for retiring law enforcement, fire and other public safety officials. The proposed sales tax would have allowed the county to make $10.5 million in annual lump sum payments for the plan over the next four years. According to Mohave County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd, that sales tax would ultimately have saved taxpayers about $19.2 million over 16 years.
That’s no longer possible, Loyd says, with the board’s refusal to raise taxes. Under a proposal submitted June 30, there are two remaining options for the board to consider.
The first of those options could reduce the total cost to taxpayers by about $17 million over the next 16 years by borrowing $26.8 million from other county funds to repay Public Safety Personnel Retirement Services liabilities.
The second option would be to refinance the unfunded pension liability by issuing certificates of participation, or bonds, with debt service terms of 2.8% for the next 14 years. According to Loyd, that option would save taxpayers about $14.2 million over the next 16 years.
The Retirement System was created in 1968 to provide a statewide retirement program for Arizona’s public safety personnel. The system provides retirement benefits and programs to almost 60,000 active and retired members, as well as surviving beneficiaries. Despite reforms to the pension system passed by Arizona’s legislature in 2016, Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop says cities and counties throughout the state are still in the lurch.
“The pension system was failing,” Bishop said Friday. “The county, cities and special districts are upside-down in this system. It’s urgent in the fact that it’s costing taxpayers millions of dollars every year from accruing interest. If we pay it off, we’ll level the playing field to where what we put into it is what we’ll get out of it.”
According to Loyd’s proposal, both plans would return the county’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System to full funding by 2023.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss and possibly select a plan to address the county’s pension debt at the board’s next meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
