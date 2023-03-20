County manager gives brief update on train derailments

A BNSF train remains stalled Thursday near Franconia Road, as work crews began cleanup on a Wednesday derailment that occurred several miles west.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad officials have not provided many details of the two northern Arizona train derailments that occurred hours apart during heavy rainstorm activity last week. Mohave County manager Sam Elters offered a brief update during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

No injuries or hazardous material involvements occurred in either mishap. The railroad initially said it appeared that about eight cars left the tracks when the first derailment occurred near the rural community of Topock on Wednesday, March 15 at about 7:40 p.m.

