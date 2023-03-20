County manager gives brief update on train derailments

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad officials have not provided many details of the two northern Arizona train derailments that occurred hours apart during heavy rainstorm activity last week. Mohave County manager Sam Elters offered a brief update during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
No injuries or hazardous material involvements occurred in either mishap. The railroad initially said it appeared that about eight cars left the tracks when the first derailment occurred near the rural community of Topock on Wednesday, March 15 at about 7:40 p.m.
Elters told supervisors that fewer cars left the tracks than first reported.
“The derailment involved four to five cars that were near the front of the train. The reports from the field were that no hazardous materials were carried or released from those cars,” Elters said. “We do not know yet the cause of the derailment, however, we continue to reach out to BNSF for information and to coordinate.”
Elters said the second derailment occurred early Thursday, March 16, within the Kingman Airport Industrial Park. The BNSF has said the derailed cars were empty.
“The derailment involved non-load carrying rail cars and occurred on a spur adjacent to the main rails,” Elters said. “All cars remained upright and there were ten of them.”
