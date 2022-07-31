For almost three years, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has challenged the potential transfer of Colorado River water rights to the Central Arizona community of Queen Creek. And with water levels plummeting at Lake Mead, county officials are expected to appeal to state water officials to preserve what may be a dwindling resource in Western Arizona.
In 2019, Scottsdale company Greenstone Acquisitions, under Cibola-based agricultural property GSC Farms, announced the company’s intent to give more than 2,000 annual acre-feet of Fourth Priority Colorado River water rights to the city of Queen Creek. To the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the deal has long represented a diversion of a vital natural resource from rural areas to metropolitan Central Arizona. And now, supervisors say that looming water shortages are a factor state and federal water authorities should consider when considering similar future agreements.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on whether to approve a letter to Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke, in the hope of preventing further water transfers from Colorado River communities to areas elsewhere in Arizona. That letter, dated July 20, has already been signed by Board Chairman Ron Gould, and will be sent if approved by the board next week.
“The significance and severity of this situation cannot be overstated,” the letter said. “Lake Mead’s water level has dropped below 1,043 feet, which moves us into the Tier 2b Shortage Plan.”
According to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation records, a Tier 2b water shortage plan will be applied if water levels at Lake Mead fall below 1,045 feet. The Bureau of Reclamation expects that to occur next year. Under a Tier 2b water shortage, the whole of Arizona would be required to reduce its water usage by as much as 26 billion gallons per year.
“Water levels continue to decline faster than anticipated,” Mohave County’s letter says. “This is causing great alarm, and is also increasing the need for effective and decisive action. Lower Colorado River water users have been asked to conserve 2-4 million acre-feet of water.”
The Colorado River provides for more than 40 million people throughout the Southwestern United States. And as the region’s two-decade drought continues, county officials say future water resources may be uncertain. As such, county officials have asked that Buschatzke prohibit the transfer of Fourth Priority Colorado River water rights away from the river communities of Western Arizona.
“Moving this water away from these communities is like taking from the poor to provide for the rich,” the letter says. “We further ask that requests for future Fourth Priority water transfers should not be approved until the water of Lake Mead is on a sustainable path and above the Tier 1 (1,060 feet) level.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve sending of the county’s letter to Buschatzke at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.