Central Arizona Project

The Central Arizona Project is seen from above in this image.

For almost three years, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has challenged the potential transfer of Colorado River water rights to the Central Arizona community of Queen Creek. And with water levels plummeting at Lake Mead, county officials are expected to appeal to state water officials to preserve what may be a dwindling resource in Western Arizona.

In 2019, Scottsdale company Greenstone Acquisitions, under Cibola-based agricultural property GSC Farms, announced the company’s intent to give more than 2,000 annual acre-feet of Fourth Priority Colorado River water rights to the city of Queen Creek. To the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the deal has long represented a diversion of a vital natural resource from rural areas to metropolitan Central Arizona. And now, supervisors say that looming water shortages are a factor state and federal water authorities should consider when considering similar future agreements.

