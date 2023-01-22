Representatives from the National Association of Counties have asked Mohave County to participate in a nationwide effort to create a new agency that would educate the public about public lands.
That request was met with doubt at a recent meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, as members of the board cited uncertain returns for an initial $120,000 investment of county general fund dollars toward the effort. The county’s governing board ultimately tabled possible approval of that request for further discussion next month.
The National Association of Counties and Western Interstate Region board members would lead the new National Center for Public Lands Counties. The Center would educate government officials and the public about critical county contribution to sustainable resource management, and best practices for enhancing collaborative relationships, according to Arizona County Supervisors Association Executive Director Craig Sullivan.
In short, the Center would gather information and research that could potentially inform future decisions, promotion and protection of public lands and their encompassing counties throughout the U.S.
The Center would be created under a $15 million initiative, with the National Association of Counties asking all counties to pay a share of the expense. But according to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, $120,000 in county funding was a tall price to pay for the project.
“I’m not interested in spending $120,000 in taxpayer money on something that’s going to give us dubious returns,” Gould said. “I have no faith that NACO is going to change anything. This is effectively the property tax money of 50 households that’s probably not going to see a return.”
Supervisor Hildy Angus expressed uncertainty at Monday’s meeting as to the necessity of Mohave County’s involvement, as well as the National Association of Counties’ possible success in undertaking such an effort.
“The purpose of this center is to gather information,” Angus said. “I think there are other organizations that do this. I’m on the fence about this. Perhaps if I really thought they could do something … but with these NACO things, people come and go. I would like more information before committing to this.”
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, counties including Navajo and Gila have already voted to join efforts to create the new National Center for Public Lands. Yavapai County has declined requests to join that effort, Elters said this week, and the request was pending discussion before the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter also appeared uncertain on what benefit the center may provide.
“There are over 3,100 counties in this country, and most of those counties are in the West,” Lingenfelter said. “How do you get all those counties that may participate aligned and on board with an agenda? Because we can’t even get all the counties in Arizona to agree on everything. I’m willing to listen. But I’m not convinced that Mohave County is going to get a lot of value from participating in this.”
Supervisor Jean Bishop suggested continuing discussion on whether to participate in the Center’s creation until the board’s Feb. 6 meeting.
“I’m surprised that Yavapai County voted it down, because they do have a lot of activity on their public lands,” Bishop said. “I want to continue, just to see where other counties are going with their support.”
