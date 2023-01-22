Representatives from the National Association of Counties have asked Mohave County to participate in a nationwide effort to create a new agency that would educate the public about public lands.

That request was met with doubt at a recent meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, as members of the board cited uncertain returns for an initial $120,000 investment of county general fund dollars toward the effort. The county’s governing board ultimately tabled possible approval of that request for further discussion next month.

