The Mohave County Housing Authority could accept more than $283,000 in emergency housing vouchers next week, which is good news for the county’s homeless and at-risk residents, as well as those who have fled domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking situations countywide.
The boost to the county’s emergency housing voucher program would come under the American Rescue Plan Act, allowing the county to serve residents who have the greatest need, according to Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith. The funding would be used to provide vouchers for 46 housing units throughout the county, and be used to supplement rent and other household payments by residents in need.
According to Smith, it’s difficult to know how many recipients there may be this year, as the county’s annual in-person count of homeless residents was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Smith expects there to be a surge in need for the program by residents this year.
“Due to individuals being homeless or being evicted, or at risk of homelessness and having a lack or shortage of income, this program can provide the necessary means to support them into regaining self-sufficiency,” Smith said.
The vouchers will be advertised on Mohave County’s website, and through the Mohave County Continuum of Care. The program is operated at no cost to the county, Smith said, and could potentially reduce the number of homeless residents countywide.
“Homeless and individuals at risk of homelessness are able to come into one of our local offices in Kingman, Bullhead or Lake Havasu City and apply,” Smith said. “Or they can work with any of our Continuum of Care service providers to assist them with applying.”
The Emergency Housing Voucher program is provided to Arizona counties through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Recipients can’t be removed from the program due to a criminal record, but homes receiving aid under the program may not be occupied by any registered sex offender.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to accept funding for the program at its next meeting on Monday, in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.