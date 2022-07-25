A new program could ultimately lower recidivism rates, lower jail costs and aid county residents who may suffer from mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
And after a decision this week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the first steps of that program will begin with grant funding provided by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Mohave County’s proposed “Reach Out” program will provide psychological and substance abuse screening interviews to inmates upon their arrival at the Mohave County Jail. Through collaboration with county justice officials, detention staff hope to obtain mental health services or substance abuse counseling for inmates immediately upon their release from custody; and potentially lower the possibility that offenders may be re-incarcerated.
The program will be implemented through the use of grant funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, as result of multiple federal lawsuits against national companies accused of direct or indirect involvement in the opioid epidemic. According to former Mohave County Jail Commander Don Bischoff, the sheriff’s office has already earmarked $4 million of that funding to create the “Reach Out” program in Mohave County this year - and more funding could be on the way.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the use of $1 million in grant funding to implement the program, with the use of $412,100 for the design of a new county facility to administrate the county’s “Reach Out” program.
And according to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, similar programs could become a standard throughout Arizona. Yavapai County began its own version of the “Reach Out” program in 2018, through funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office, and Angius says the program has already seen notable success.
“In the next five years, I think this will be mandated,” Angius said at this week’s board meeting. “It works. Yavapai County has seen a recidivism drop of about 30%. It’s incredible … it’s a new way of seeing what’s happening with prison populations. I’m proud that Mohave County will be the second county that will be stepping up.”
Angius worked for years with Arizona Rep. Regina Cobb to bring the “Reach Out” program to Mohave County’s attention.
“I’m very passionate about it,” Cobb said this week. “Yavapai County started it, and they’ve done some amazing things.”
According to Cobb, Yavapai County officials sought additional funding for the program from the Arizona legislature, and ultimately won Cobb’s support for the program.
“A in 2019 or early 2020, (Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes) talked to me about the program’s success, and that other counties were interested in trying it,” Cobb said. “(Angius) said that we could do this in Mohave County. Mohave County designated a great spot for the ‘Reach Out’ facility, and Hildy and I worked together to bring it here.”
Cobb says that Pinal County and Coconino County, among others, are already drawing plans of their own to create similar programs in their communities.
Previous success in Yavapai County
The Yavapai County “Reach Out” program began in 2018, after the Arizona Governor’s Office offered appropriations to “pilot” a jail reentry coordination project.
According to Yavapai Justice & Mental Health Coalition Executive Director Beya Thayer, the program’s goal is to identify inmates with mental health and co-occurring disorders at the earliest possible opportunity, and link those inmates to treatment or counseling to help prevent them from re-offending.
Since 2018, impacts of the program have included a reduction in recidivism, improved public safety; and the retention of family and support for people who suffer from mental illness or substance abuse.
How it works
The program begins with screening interviews for every inmate who enters the Yavapai County Jail, as part of the facility’s booking process.
After that interview takes place, Thayer says that program administrators are tasked with coordinating treatment options for individual inmates’ needs. Officials will then attempt to link each inmate to required treatment service before their reintegration into society.
“We partner with the Northern Arizona University’s Center for Health Equity Research to conduct a third-party analysis of the program,” Thayer said. “This summer, that analysis demonstrated that 46% of participants disclosed moderate-to-high risk for mental health, and 39% disclosed moderate-to-high risk of substance abuse disorders.”
According to Thayer, about 33% of inmates were unemployed, 25% reported having no transportation, 22% reported physical health concerns and 23% of inmates experienced homelessness at the time of their arrest.
And thus far, Thayer says the program has largely prevented those offenders from becoming reincarcerated by providing them with services to improve their overall quality of life.
Over the past five years, Yavapai County officials say the rate of offenders who may commit new crimes after they’ve been booked into Yavapai County Jail has fallen to about 18.5% as of 2022.
Optimism for the program in Mohave County
Mohave County supervisors took note of Yavapai County’s success this week, as they discussed what the program might offer in Western Arizona. Supervisor Jean Bishop recently visited Yavapai County’s “Reach Out” facility, to see it for herself.
“This program is highly supported by the state of Arizona,” Bishop said. “As time goes on, I think every county will be doing this. This will be a new way of incarcerating people. We don’t need to lock up people who need mental health services, if we can get them counseling, medication and get them back into a productive lifestyle, we can reduce recidivism.”
That optimism wasn’t shared by all members of the county’s governing board, however.
“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office already gives people information on where people can go to get social services,” Johnson said on Monday. “It’s not needed, and it’s not a job we should be taxing people for.”
According to Johnson, the county already has screening processes in place for inmates who may suffer from mental health issues - although that process often occurs much later than screening proposed under the “Reach Out” program.
“It feels like we’re going from police work to social work,” Johnson said. “I care more about the victims, and we’re doing absolutely nothing for them.”
But Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter shared Bishop’s enthusiasm for the program in Mohave County this week.
“If someone goes to our county jail, we have to pay for their housing, to feed them, and to provide medical care. My hope is that we’ll see a decrease in recidivism and reduced jail costs as a result.”
The program will require collaboration with judges
According to Bischoff, who will be coordinating the program, a summary of each screening interview under the program will be provided to Mohave County judges within 24 hours of an offender’s arrest. Judges will have more information prior to an initial court appearance by respective offenders, and may at their discretion apply specific conditions to their release from custody.
By the time those inmates’ sentences have been served, Bischoff says the “Reach Out” program will have plans in place to enter those offenders into social services that may prevent them from returning to custody.
“The real payoff is that if we can change their lifestyle and address these things through the program, then (offenders) won’t re-engage with the criminal justice system,” Bischoff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.