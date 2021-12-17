More than a century ago, an act of Congress prohibited the sale of alcohol throughout the country. Next week, an act of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors could do the opposite at the county’s fairgrounds.
The Mohave County Parks Department is expected to take control over the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman on Jan. 1, after about 30 years of management under the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association. But while the Association once had to apply for a special license to sell liquor at each event it hosted, Mohave County Parks officials are seeking special license from the state to sell liquor at all future events. The county’s governing board is expected to vote Monday on whether to allow parks officials to pursue such permission from the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski, the parks department is attempting to maintain a smooth transition of management next year, as the fairgrounds will fall under the county’s purview for the first time since 1987. To expedite that transition, parks officials are seeking necessary licenses to operate the facility in the near future.
The Mohave County Parks Department would be required to report all county-sponsored events involving alcohol sales to the county’s governing board, by way of the Mohave County Manager’s office.
The parks department will also seek Mohave County Health Department permits for kitchen and concession use; and music licensing that would allow for live music to be played on-site at the facility for special events. Those music licenses would cover all county properties, according to a proposal submitted by Latoski.
The issue follows an August decision by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to wrest control over the fairgrounds from the Fair Association, after years of complaints against the organization including incomplete bookkeeping and deteriorating facilities that could pose a possible public safety hazard. Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman has predicted expenses of about $1.7 million to maintain and repair the fairgrounds’ facilities over the next two years.
The Mohave County Parks Department is expected to manage the fairgrounds starting Jan. 1. Zimmerman said earlier this year that the Mohave County Fair typically earns about $300,000 per year – about 40% of the annual cost of operating the fairgrounds. She believes capital improvements at the location could increase the fairgrounds’ future ability to generate revenue for Mohave County.
Under the parks department, Zimmerman has said the fairgrounds could be used to host future “pop-up” events, and an expo center could be added to host future workshops, conferences and special events at the facility.
According to Zimmerman, events are already scheduled at the fairgrounds into 2022, under previous agreements by event organizers and the Fair Association. Zimmerman says the parks department will seek to honor those agreements, and the rental of facilities at the fairgrounds, that were booked prior to year’s end.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on approving the parks department’s application for a special liquor license, and other permits necessary for the fairgrounds’ operation, at its Dec. 20 meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.