Mohave County will begin the process of vaccinating education/child care workers and those 65 or older next Wednesday, Feb. 17 as they continue to work their way through the 75 and older population.
Providers will not be making appointments for the new 1b subcategories until Wednesday.
The county’s department of public health is stressing patience for those looking to get the vaccine as there are an estimated 37,000 residents that are 65 to 74 in the county on top of the more than 28,000 residents who are 75 and older.
The county was unable to clarify if those numbers took winter visitors into account.
“It’s vital that those seeking a vaccination appointment realize that doses in the County are scarce, like it is across the nation, and patience is certainly required in obtaining that needed vaccine,” the press release from the county read. “Providers are gearing up for the planned expansion and are currently preparing for the large new 1B sub categories.”
County communications director Roger Galloway says that the county has only vaccinated a “relatively low” portion of the 75 and older age group and that the county will most likely be in this new phase for the foreseeable future.
“We’re going to be in these next two tiers for a longtime,” Galloway said. “It’s not just going to be one or two weeks but months.”
The county says that so far the weekly allocation of doses from the state has been insufficient to keep up with demand and promised that the situation will improve “significantly” when the county receives extra vaccines.
Extra vaccines should be coming in the next few months as President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the completion of a deal for 200 million more doses.
“We’ve now purchased enough vaccine supplies to vaccinate all Americans,” Biden was quoted saying in the Arizona Republic. “Now we’re working to get those vaccines into the arms of millions of people.”
Mohave County reported 65 new cases on Friday with 16 cases being located in Lake Havasu City. No new deaths were reported.
