County planners postpone solar rezone proposals

Two 600-acre solar projects are proposed in Mohave County.

 River City Newspapers

KINGMAN — A pair of utility scale solar power projects planned on separate parcels in Golden Valley drew opposition during Wednesday’s meeting of the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission in Kingman.

The commission continued both matters to the June 14 meeting so the solar overlay requests and a proposed general plan amendment will come back for another round of consideration.

