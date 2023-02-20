On the heels of recent settlements by some of the world’s largest opioid manufacturers, a new wave of lawsuits is coming. And Mohave County, one of the areas of Arizona most impacted by the opioid crisis, will have an opportunity to join new settlement negotiations next week.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to participate in U.S. District Court settlements against distributors such as Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. Those settlements could total $18.5 billion in payments to all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C. and other U.S. territories, with Arizona and its municipalities receiving a proportionate share over a span of six to 15 years.
And as one of Arizona’s areas most strongly impacted by the opioid crisis, it may seem as though Mohave County residents could take exceptional grievances with manufacturers and distributors of opioid medication allegedly responsible.
At the height of the crisis, state officials reported that Mohave County held the highest statewide prescription-to-population for opioid medication among Arizonans in 2016. For every resident of Mohave County that year, 1.27 opioid prescriptions were issued.
Mohave County has already been awarded millions of dollars in recent U.S. District Court settlements from companies such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, with a possible future settlement from Ireland-based Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, which filed for bankruptcy protections after a $1.6 billion lawsuit in U.S. District Court.
The county has been a party in multi-jurisdictional opioid litigation since 2019, and is expected to receive settlement payments from multiple opioid manufacturers and distributors over the next several decades. Those payments have been issued under the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, with guidelines stipulating that money from those settlements may only be used to address the impact, or mitigate the potential future damage caused by substance abuse in Arizona communities.
Later this summer, state officials are expected to release a comprehensive report on how that funding has been used in all 15 of Arizona’s counties.
