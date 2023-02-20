On the heels of recent settlements by some of the world’s largest opioid manufacturers, a new wave of lawsuits is coming. And Mohave County, one of the areas of Arizona most impacted by the opioid crisis, will have an opportunity to join new settlement negotiations next week.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to participate in U.S. District Court settlements against distributors such as Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. Those settlements could total $18.5 billion in payments to all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C. and other U.S. territories, with Arizona and its municipalities receiving a proportionate share over a span of six to 15 years.

