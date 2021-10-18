Mohave County officials are planning holiday festivities at Hualapai Mountain Park – but two weeks before Halloween, those festivities may not be the ones many county residents are thinking of.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors today will be discussing plans for Hualapai Mountain Park’s “Winter Wonderland” event this Christmas season. The park, located 14 miles southeast of Kingman, hosts the annual celebration each year, with decorated cabins and seasonal festivities for county residents to enjoy. The board is scheduled to discuss and possibly approve a sponsorship fee schedule for the event at today’s regular meeting.
This year’s proposed event will feature “drive through” lighting tour as well as in-person activities at the location. Events will include a holiday arts and crafts fair, ornament crafting, hot cocoa and food, cabin lighting and music at the park on Dec. 9-10. The event will feature Christmas light displays arranged by Mohave County businesses and non-profit organizations.
According to a proposal by Public Works Director Steve Latoski, the Mohave County Parks Department will solicit sponsorships to purchase more LED Christmas lighting for this year’s event, and sponsorship package opportunities are now available.
According to parks officials, those sponsorship packages will allow local businesses to maximize their exposure during the holiday season, as the event is seen and visited by more than 1,000 people each year. Business sponsors of more than $100 will have an opportunity to decorate cabins in Christmas flair for the holiday event. Those who sponsor $1,000 to the event will receive recognition at a special event, and posted at the entrance to the “Winter Wonderland” in Hualapai Mountain Park.
Sponsors who donate $50 or more will appear in print, radio and social media promotions for the event.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the event, and possibly approve sponsorship fees at its meeting n Kingman.
