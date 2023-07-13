A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested last week, after police say she was involved in a collision causing injuries while driving under the influence of alcohol. But although she was arrested on felony charges in the incident, county prosecutors have declined to pursue the complaint in Mohave Superior Court.
The incident took place July 7, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the intersection of Maverick and Crestview Drives in reference to a traffic collision. Police say that a Nissan SUV and Ford Explorer were found at the scene, each with extensive front-end damage.
The Nissan’s driver reported pain in her leg, and was unable to exit her vehicle without assistance from responding firefighters. The Ford’s driver, identified as 35-year-old Michelle L. Stark, sat on a curb with her 11-year-old daughter as officers spoke with them. According to the report, Stark appeared to have suffered minor injuries to her hand. Her daughter suffered a visible minor injury to her leg.
Police say that Stark smelled strongly of alcohol at the scene, and appeared to become distraught when officers attempted to question her about possible alcohol consumption prior to driving.
As Stark spoke with an officer at the scene, another party arrived to take Stark’s daughter to Havasu Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
According to police, Stark admitted to drinking alcohol about 2.5 hours prior to driving. Stark refused to submit to field sobriety testing at the location, and reportedly refused to take a portable breath test, and was taken into custody on one felony count of aggravated DUI.
Officers transported Stark to the hospital for evaluation. At the facility, Stark declined to speak with investigators without the presence of an attorney.
Stark consented to providing samples of her blood for testing of her blood-alcohol concentration. The results of that testing remained pending as of this week.
After Stark’s release from hospital care, she was taken into custody and booked into Lake Havasu City Jail. She was released from custody Tuesday on $3,000 bond.
Attempts by Today’s News-Herald to contact Mohave County prosecutors and Lake Havasu City prosecutors in the case were unsuccessful as of Thursday afternoon.
