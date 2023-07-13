A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested last week, after police say she was involved in a collision causing injuries while driving under the influence of alcohol. But although she was arrested on felony charges in the incident, county prosecutors have declined to pursue the complaint in Mohave Superior Court.

The incident took place July 7, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the intersection of Maverick and Crestview Drives in reference to a traffic collision. Police say that a Nissan SUV and Ford Explorer were found at the scene, each with extensive front-end damage.

